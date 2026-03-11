Anzeige
WKN: A2JADJ | ISIN: SE0010521153 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y2
Suspension of Trading in Scout Gaming Group AB at FNSE

2026-03-11T07:35:02Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Scout Gaming Group AB, LEI:
549300EHKPPLIZZHT343
Instrument: SCOUT SE0010521153

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
