

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - HENKEL AG & CO KGAA VORZUEGE (HENKY.PK) reported earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.035 billion, or EUR4.92 per share. This compares with EUR2.007 billion, or EUR4.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HENKEL AG & CO KGAA VORZUEGE reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.206 billion or EUR5.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to EUR20.495 billion from EUR21.586 billion last year.



HENKEL AG & CO KGAA VORZUEGE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.035 Bln. vs. EUR2.007 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.92 vs. EUR4.78 last year. -Revenue: EUR20.495 Bln vs. EUR21.586 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News