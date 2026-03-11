

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales logged a stronger growth in January, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales increased 4.0 percent on a yearly basis in January after climbing 2.8 percent in December.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth slowed to 3.7 percent from 4.7 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales edged up by adjusted 0.1 percent, reversing December's 0.9 percent decrease. Food sales climbed 0.5 percent and non-food product sales moved up 0.3 percent in January, data showed.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News