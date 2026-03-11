

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Yuma Test Center at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, recently tested a new 30 mm Aviation Proximity Explosive counter-drone round, primarily developed for firing from the AH-64 Apache helicopter.



The APEX is designed to integrate with the existing M230 gun already mounted on the Apache, the Pentagon quoted Walter McCormick, a test officer at the proving ground, as saying in a press release.



'The APEX round was developed to be a [fragmented] round that would [explode] in front of the [unmanned aerial system] and make a [small] pattern that would take out a UAS,' McCormick said, adding that the need for counter-drone solutions is urgent.



In recent years, drones have become the weapon of choice on the battlefield, as seen in Ukraine and Russia. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is pushing for the Army to focus its efforts on drone and counter-drone technology. The Yuma Test Center has been designated as the primary, dedicated interagency counter-small UAS test and training range.



The next step for the APEX is to undergo airworthiness release based on the current test results. This will provide a safety release for the APEX to be fired from Apaches by soldiers when rounds are available. The airworthiness release is a milestone on the road toward materiel release and fielding, the Pentagon said.



