Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus Tech Launches Pre-Sales for LOTUS For Me in China

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced the official commencement of pre-sales for LOTUS For Me, its hyper-SUV, in the Chinese market. The new model is available in two variants with pre-sale prices starting at Rmb528,000 (approximately USD $76,800) and Rmb588,000 (approximately USD $85,500), respectively.

During the launch event, Mr. Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Lotus Tech, announced that the entire lineup of LOTUS For Me will be built on Geely Afari Smart Driving (G-ASD) H7 architecture and will come standard with the NVIDIA Thor flagship computing chip, enabling both highway and urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) functionalities. Additionally, two brand-new exterior colors made their global debut and will be offered with the first batch of LOTUS For Me models.

In terms of specifications, LOTUS For Me delivers "high-end specifications from the entry trim," with a host of Lotus' top-tier powertrain, handling, and luxury features fitted as standard across all variants. On the performance front, LOTUS For Me is built on Lotus 900V X-Hybrid architecture and equipped with a 70kWh high-capacity battery, achieving a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds and a combined cruising range of over 1,400 kilometers. The standard 2.0T hybrid-dedicated engine paired with a 150kW high-power generator functions as an on-board "super fast-charging station," and even in battery-depleted mode, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds, retaining hypercar-level performance.

For handling dynamics, the LOTUS For Me comes standard with six-piston Brembo brake calipers, dual-chamber air suspension, dual-valve CCD dampers, Dynamic Performance Management driving modes, and an active rear wing, delivering a 100-0 km/h braking distance of just 33.9 meters. Inside the cabin, luxury amenities, including a 23-speaker KEF audio system, are standard. Building on these comprehensive specifications, LOTUS For Me Special Edition adds front and rear dual 48V active anti-roll bars, a 10-level adjustable PDLC smart panoramic sunroof, carbon fiber interior trim, and complimentary lifetime access to Lotus' advanced driver assistance software services.

"Lotus believes that responsibility and performance are no longer a compromise," said Mr. Feng Qingfeng. "LOTUS For Me is designed for those who have embraced family life without giving up what makes driving exciting. The 'For Me' name reflects a philosophy of self-care-honoring the version of yourself that once chased the wind while providing safety and luxury for those around you." LOTUS For Me is now on display at all Lotus stores across China, with the official market launch and customer deliveries scheduled to commence by the end of March 2026.

* The USD$ price is solely for the convenience of readers, using an exchange rate of USD $1 = Rmb 6.8772.

