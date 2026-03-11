

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) said it is lowering prices on more than 3,000 on-trend items across its apparel and home assortment, baby essentials and select food and beverages. The company said most of the price reductions are 5% to 20% lower than the original price.



Target's price reductions start in March and continue throughout spring on select items, including: Women's and kids' Apparel; Bedding sets, blankets and sheets; On-trend footwear options including flats, sandals, sneakers; and baby items, household essentials and pantry staples.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Target shares are down 0.18 percent to $120.52.



