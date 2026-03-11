

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The District of Columbia National Guard has activated a new unit to coordinate military support to civil authorities and protect critical infrastructure in the nation's capital.



The only brigade in the Army specifically designed for the mission, the 260th Special Purpose Brigade at the D.C. Armory was created in response to a presidential Executive Order and a subsequent directive from the secretary of Defense.



The specially trained dedicated National Guard unit's mission is to support public safety operations and strengthen coordination between military forces and civilian security partners in Washginton, D.C.



The brigade will coordinate military support to civil authorities and enabling National Guard forces to rapidly integrate with federal and local agencies responsible for safeguarding the capital.



As the center of most security-sensitive institutions, including the constitutional institutions of the federal government, foreign embassies and national monuments, as well as millions of visitors, protecting Washington requires close coordination between military forces and civilian agencies during major national events, security operations and emergencies.



'Partnerships like this are essential in Washington,' U.S. Marshal Jurgen Soekhoe said. 'The 260th Special Purpose Brigade brings a level of coordination and readiness that allows federal law enforcement and the National Guard to operate as a unified team when security demands it.'



Army Col. Lawrence Doane, commander of the 260th Special Purpose Brigade, said the brigade structure ensures continuous coordination with partner agencies. It also allows the brigade to expand rapidly when missions require additional forces.



Among the brigade's key partners is the U.S. Marshals Service, which regularly works alongside the D.C. National Guard during security operations in the capital.



The brigade reports directly to the president, not a state governor.



