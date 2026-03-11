Regulated information
March 11, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET
Agfa-Gevaert Group in 2025: strong Q4 profitability and free cash flow - good step-up in FY profitability in HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals
- Group performance:
- Strong Q4 adjusted EBITDA of 39 million euro (+9 million euro versus 2024) thanks to solid performance in Digital Print & Chemicals, stringent cost control and savings from the film restructuring program. Q4 free cash flow of 44 million euro due to continuous focus on working capital improvement, which delivered 42 million euro in cash in Q4.
- Good step-up in FY profitability in HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals did not sufficiently offset the 25 million euro decrease in adjusted EBITDA in Radiology Solutions, where the savings program only started to kick in in the second half of 2025. As a result, the Group's FY adjusted EBITDA decreased from 70 million euro in 2024 to 59 million euro.
- Positive FY free cash flow of 35 million euro, benefiting from a 36 million euro improvement in working capital, a 38 million euro positive effect from the AgfaPhoto arbitration ruling and a 27 million euro build-down of the customer lease portfolio
- HealthCare IT: successful transition to cloud/SaaS in core market North America
- FY 2025 order intake increased by 14% from 165 million euro in 2024 to 187 million euro - FY cloud order intake increased by 38%
- Cloud technology represents 33% of FY order intake (almost entirely in North America) (Q4: 58%), up from 27% in FY 2024 - Net new customers represent 43% of FY order intake (Q4: 46%), up from 33% in FY 2024
- FY adjusted EBITDA improved from 32.9 million euro in 2024 to 33.5 million euro
- Digital Print & Chemicals: step up in revenue and profitability despite unfavorable market conditions - strong year-end
- FY top line growth of 6.5% (7.6% currency comparable) to 467 million euro, mainly driven by Specialty Films & Chemicals - strong Q4 for Green Hydrogen Solutions and Digital Printing Solutions
- All three businesses contributed to the significant FY adjusted EBITDA improvement from 30.8 million euro to 42.3 million euro
- Radiology Solutions: continued decline of the medical film markets, particularly in China
- FY revenue declined by 17.1% (15.6% currency comparable), heavily affecting profitability
- Savings began to materialize in the second half of 2025 and became more pronounced in Q4
Mortsel (Belgium), March 11, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET - Agfa-Gevaert today commented on its results in 2025.
"At the end of a very challenging 2025, we delivered a strong fourth quarter. Our HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals divisions performed exceptionally well, and our decisive cost saving measures paid off. This year confirmed that the strategy we designed for our growth engines is the right one. In HealthCare IT, we accelerated the transition to a cloud-based subscription model in North America. We are gaining market share, supported by industry-leading customer satisfaction, as shown by recent KLAS reports. In Digital Printing Solutions, we further extended our already strong portfolio for the sign & display and packaging market segments. We also advanced our Green Hydrogen Solutions business by expanding our global footprint and opening a new ZIRFON membrane facility. At the same time, persistent pressure in medical film markets meant we had to move faster on savings, which directly supported our Q4 performance. These market challenges will continue, and we will navigate them with strict cost and cash discipline as we enter 2026." Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.
Status restructuring plans and reorganization
- Agfa is accelerating the plans to optimize the cost base of the traditional film activities. Annualized savings of 36 million euro were realized at year-end 2025.
- Recently, Agfa reached an agreement with its social partners on additional measures to adjust the cost base of the traditional film activities. The implementation of these measures will run over 2026 and 2027.
- As from January 1, 2026, a new organizational structure is in place. Agfa will operate and report through 3 business segments:
- HealthCare IT: will continue to be reported as a standalone segment, led by Nathalie McCaughley
- Industrial Solutions: led by Vincent Wille and will include the following businesses:
- Digital Printing Solutions - Led by Vincent Wille
- Green Hydrogen Solutions - Led by Jorge Tomás
- Imaging and Chemicals: led by Pascal Juéry and will include the following businesses:
- Film and Chemicals (Consisting of Medical Film, Specialty Film and Chemicals, Computed Radiography and CONOPS) - Led by Gwendolien Fonck
- Digital Radiology Solutions - Led by François Verdeaux
in million euro
|Q4 2025
unaudited
|Q4 2024
unaudited
|% change (excl. FX effects)
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|% change (excl. FX effects)
|REVENUE
|HealthCare IT
|64
|75
|-15.0% (-10.5%)
|232
|242
|-4.1% (-1.1%)
|Digital Print & Chemicals
|136
|125
|8.5% (10.8%)
|467
|438
|6.5% (7.6%)
|Radiology Solutions
|89
|106
|-15.3% (-11.6%)
|317
|383
|-17.1% (-15.6%)
|Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset
|17
|19
|-12.4% (-12.4%)
|70
|75
|-5.5% (-5.5%)
|GROUP
|306
|325
|-5.9% (-2.7%)
|1,086
|1,138
|-4.5% (-2.7%)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|39
|30
|27.9%
|59
|70
|-14.9%
|% of revenue
|12.7%
|9.3%
|5.5%
|6.1%
|Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Full year
Financial position and cash flow
Outlook
This outlook is based on the current economic environment. It takes into account the new organizational structure that came into effect on January 1, 2026. Future financial reporting will be based on this structure.
2026 outlook per segment:
For FY 2026, Agfa expects a negative free cash flow due to the substantial cash outflows related to its transformation and restructuring plans.
HealthCare IT
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Full year
Digital Print & Chemicals
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Full year
Digital Printing Solutions
Green Hydrogen Solutions
Radiology Solutions
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Full year
Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Conference call for analysts and investors
Confirmation Information - press release Agfa-Gevaert NV
Definitions of non-IFRS financial measures (APMs)
Contact:
The full press release and financial information is also available on the company's website: www.agfa.com.
Consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ending December 2024 / December 2025 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ending December 2024 / December 2025 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in million euro)
Consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Net Debt (in million euro)
Consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in million euro)
The Group has elected to present a statement of cash flows that includes all cash flows, including both continuing and discontinued operations.
Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity (in million euro)
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
(Adjusted) Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Adjusted EBIT
Working capital
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Net Financial Debt including IFRS 16
Net Financial Debt excluding IFRS 16
Evolution net financial debt excluding lease liabilities - linked with cashflow (in million euro)
