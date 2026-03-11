Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 581005 | ISIN: DE0005810055 | Ticker-Symbol: DB1
Xetra
11.03.26 | 12:07
238,60 Euro
-0,91 % -2,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
238,10238,3012:23
238,10238,3012:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 10:54 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virtune lists the Virtune Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

Frankfurt, 11th of March 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 270 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs.

Virtune is now expanding its product offering in Germany with the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP.

This listing underscores Virtune's commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market. Coinbase acts as the crypto custodian for all Virtune ETPs, offering institutional-grade security, with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:
"We are pleased to expand our product range on Deutsche Boerse Xetra with the Virtune Stellar ETP and continue strengthening our presence in the German market. With this launch, Virtune now offers eleven products in Germany, reflecting our ongoing commitment to broadening regulated digital asset investment opportunities for European investors."

Virtune Stellar ETP:

  • Exposure to Stellar (XLM)
  • 100% physically backed by the underlying asset Stellar (XLM) held in cold-storage with Coinbase
  • 1.95% annual management fee
  • First Day of Trading: Wednesday, 11th of March 2026
  • Xetra Exchange Ticker: VXLM
  • ISIN: SE0024417356
  • WKN: A4APTP
  • Trading currency: EUR

For further inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 22 ETPs with a total of USD 270 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, as well as the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW).

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.