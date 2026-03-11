Anzeige
Strategic LiDAR Customer Ramps Remote Sensing Production with Sivers Semiconductors Technology

Sivers Will Supply Lasers and Optical Amplifiers with Cumulative Revenue Potential Ranging From $53M to $138M Over Our Customer's Product Lifecycle

KISTA, Sweden, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced their strategic LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) customer has incorporated Sivers technology across their platforms and will ramp production from Q4 2026 for Automotive and Industrial applications.

According to the latest research from Yole Group, the global automotive LiDAR market is projected to grow from $861 million in 2024 to $3.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The partnership marks a significant expansion of Sivers' photonics technologies into advanced LiDAR systems, highlighting growing adoption across passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and industrial and robotics platforms.

"Our strategic customers' LiDAR technology sets a new bar for precision and reliability in automotive and industrial sensing," said Alex McCann, Managing Director for the photonics business at Sivers Semiconductors. "Our Continuous Wave (CW) Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers and optical amplifiers are well-suited for these demanding applications. This partnership highlights the flexibility and scalability of our photonics platform as it expands into new markets."

"Our LiDAR platforms are increasingly being adopted by Tier 1 Automotive OEMS as well as brand name customers in Industrial markets, illustrating the strength of our value proposition," said customer spokesperson. "Siver's lasers and optical amplifiers are essential components to help us build our world-class product platforms and we appreciate our collaborative partnership."

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. The Company's differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
[email protected]

Company Contact
Heine Thorsgaard
CFO
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/strategic-lidar-customer-ramps-remote-sensing-production-with-sivers-semiconductors-technology,c4318901

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors

© 2026 PR Newswire
