

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive outing on Tuesday, German stocks are down in negative territory on Wednesday as selling resumed at several counters following oil prices climbing higher, rebounding from previous session's fall.



Benchmark Brent crude futures moved up over 3% and WTI contracts surged more than 4% today as the fighting in Iran continued to rage on, with the U.S. and Israel exchanging air strikes with Iran across the Middle East.



The benchmark DAX, which tumbled to 23,538.20 earlier in the day, was down 143.28 points or 0.6% at 23,792.04 a little while ago.



Shares of defense equipment maker Rheinmetall AG are down 5.5% after the company's 2026 sales outlook fell short of estimates. The Rheinmetall Group's annual sales in 2026 is expected to grow by 40%-45% to 14.0 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros.



Consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel is down nearly 5% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results.



Siemens Energy, SAP, RWE and Vonovia are down 2%-2.5%. MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Boerse, Siemens Deutsche Post and Heidelberg Materials are down 1.4%-1.7%.



Symrise, Fresenius, Siemens Healthineers, Adidas, Zalando and Qiagen are also notably lower.



Volkswagen is gaining nearly 1.5%, extending previous session's upmove. Brenntag and BMW are up 1% and 0.9%, respectively. BASF, Scout24 and Porsche Automobil Holding are up with modest gains.



State-owned utility Uniper rallied more than 4% after reporting strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.



In economic news, Germany's consumer price index posted an annual growth of 1.9% in February, in line with the flash estimate, final data from Destatis showed.



EU harmonized inflation softened slightly to 2% in February from 2.1% n January.



Data showed that food prices moved up at a slower pace of 1.1% after climbing 2.1% in January. Meanwhile, energy prices dropped 1.9%, following a 1.7% decrease in January. Services prices were up 3.2% in February.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation slowed to 2.3% from 2.5% in January.



