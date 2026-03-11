

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice has released the first-ever Department-wide corporate enforcement policy for criminal matters, promoting uniformity, predictability, and fairness in how it pursues white-collar cases to protect the public.



Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the policy creates incentives for companies to self-disclose wrongdoing, cooperate with the Justice Department's investigations and remediate the misconduct. 'But for those that do not, make no mistake - we will not hesitate to seek appropriate resolutions against companies and individuals alike that perpetrate white collar offenses that harm American interests,' he added.



The Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy, or CEP, provides concrete benefits to incentivize companies to voluntarily disclose discovered misconduct, cooperate with our investigations, and timely and appropriately remediate the wrongdoing.



The Justice Department said it will decline to prosecute companies that do, absent certain limited aggravating circumstances. Incentivizing corporate self-disclosures - while still permitting prosecutions in appropriate circumstances - allows the Department to quickly pursue culpable individuals, secure justice for victims, and deter white-collar crime, all while not unduly burdening American businesses.



The CEP also provides predictability for companies and their counsel that approach these issues as it applies to all corporate criminal cases across the Department (aside from those relating to antitrust), superseding all component-specific or U.S. Attorney's Office-specific corporate enforcement policies currently in effect.



