Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) announced today that it has completed its name change to Vital Infrastructure Property Trust ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT"). The REIT now trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under its new ticker symbol "VITL.UN".

In connection with the name change, the TSX ticker symbols for the REIT's 6.25% convertible debentures and 7.75% convertible debentures trade under the "VITL.DB.H" and "VITL.DB.I" symbols, respectively.

The name change reflects the REIT's strategic evolution into a focused healthcare infrastructure platform with a strategic emphasis on the Americas. The new name aligns with the REIT's purpose: to be a trusted leader in healthcare real estate and a long-term partner to health systems, governments, and operators in building and modernizing essential healthcare infrastructure.

The REIT's new corporate website, www.vitalreit.com is now live.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at February 24, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 133 income-producing properties totaling 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located throughout major markets in North America, Australia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288016

Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust