

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) has acquired Toronto-based Pinch Financial, a fintech company offering mortgage qualification technology. Pinch Financial operates a platform that verifies borrower information online to help qualify Canadians for a mortgage and submit applications to lenders.



Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Home Equity Financing, RBC, said: 'Pinch's technology will help us accelerate our digital roadmap to deliver a quicker, more streamlined mortgage experience for Canadians.'



At last close on NYSE, Royal Bank of Canada shares were trading at $165.41, up 1.21%.



