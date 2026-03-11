

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has announced that it will remove tariffs for the manufacturing of 33 industrial goods used for offshore wind energy production from April 1.



The measure will enable British manufacturers to produce components at a reduced cost and allow reinvestment for clean energy sector growth. This investment in the UK's largest source of renewable energy is vital for addressing the climate crisis and building the UK's energy security. Offshore wind is 40 percent cheaper to produce and maintain than new gas projects according to the LCOE industry metric.



This follows a record 8.4GW and 22 billion of offshore wind investment secured in the January 2026 Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7 - enough clean energy to power the equivalent of over 12 million homes. This includes Berwick Bank in the North Sea - the first new Scottish project since 2022 and one of the largest planned offshore wind projects in the world.



A new authorised use measure will conditionally reduce the import tariff paid at the border to zero, according to the UK Department for Business and Trade. This conditionality will protect UK producers from being undercut by cheap imports in other sectors which may use similar goods.



An Authorised Use procedure permits UK-based traders to pay a reduced or zero rate of customs duty on imported goods, provided they are used for a specified purpose and processed within a certain period. Eligible imports in this measure include items for the manufacture of cables, rotors, rotor blades, auxiliary and low-voltage systems used in both onshore and offshore substations or wind turbines.



