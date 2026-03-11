Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional 1,084 analytical results from an expanded soil geochemical survey over the 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1) (see news release dated November 18, 2025). The 1,084 soil samples were collected to the south, southwest and northeast of the 2.2 km-long Birch Zone, a zone of outcropping copper mineralization that is coincident with a linear magnetic low signature from the recently completed airborne geophysical survey covering the property. The additional soil sampling was designed to expand the strike potential of the Birch Zone where rock sampling^ in 2025 resulted in copper assays up to 1.26% Cu (Figures 2 and 3).

These results, combined with previous soil sampling (837 samples in news release dated November 18, 2025), has expanded the geochemical footprint of the Birch Zone to a potential strike extent of 4.2 kilometres. The Cu-Co trend is spatially coincident with a magnetic low outlined in the recently completed airborne VTEM survey (see news release dated September 18, 2025). Based on the airborne magnetics there is 3 kilometres of additional untested strike extent to the southwest (Figure 3).

The 1,084 soil samples were collected over a 5.0 km strike-length at 200 m line-spacing and 25 m sample spacing. Grid lines were oriented northwest-southeast, perpendicular to northeast-southwest trending magnetic anomalies and stratigraphy. The soil samples were analysed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. Of the 1,084 samples collected over the Birch Zone, copper values range between < 5 ppm (below detection) and 1,130 ppm Cu with 25 of 1,084 (2.3%) assaying over 50 ppm; cobalt values range between < 2 ppm (below detection) and 100 ppm Co with 58 of 1,084 (5.4%) assaying over 20 ppm.

Humber Project Highlights

Discovery of 2.2 kilometres of surface copper mineralization at the Birch Zone, with potential to expand to 4.2 kilometres based on geochemistry and geophysics;

of surface copper mineralization at the Birch Zone, with potential to expand to based on geochemistry and geophysics; Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

Airborne conductors coincident with lake and stream sediment Cu and Co anomalies;

8+ kilometre Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend; Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production** and 60% of Co production^^;

District-scale land package now comprising 49,925 hectares ;

; Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

"The results of this additional soil sampling program continue to progress what is becoming a very exciting and potentially significant discovery zone, that we now refer to as the 'Birch Zone'. The elevated Cu and Co in soil samples and their coincidence with a magnetic low is suggestive that the Birch Zone can be extended by an additional 2 kilometres to a potential minimum strike length of 4.2 kilometres. The strong correlation between the surface geochemical signature and magnetic low is very encouraging, as the magnetics indicate a further potential strike extension of the Birch Zone a minimum of 3 kilometres to the southwest. These results support our exploration approach on the Humber Project where we continue to outline new targets and make discoveries via a combination of traditional boot and hammer prospecting, soil and stream sediment geochemical sampling and airborne geophysics. We are excited to follow-up in the coming weeks on these most recent soil sample results and the recently announced property-scale stream sediment anomalies. The Company is actively planning our exploration programs for the remainder of the year on the Humber, Rocky Brook and Prospect Or's Dream Projects."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues

The Project is underlain by sedimentary rocks of the Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.

This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^^ and 20% of global Copper production** in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)** and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.





Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon and location of the Birch Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/288059_755a3a61f4549a5f_002full.jpg





Figure 2: A map showing the soil samples highlighting elevated Cu and Co with 2022 Galloper Gold Corp Cu and Co results and the Birch Zone overlying the regional geology, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/288059_755a3a61f4549a5f_003full.jpg





Figure 3: A map showing the soil samples highlighting elevated Cu and Co with the Birch Zone overlying the Tilt Derivative Magnetic Survey, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/288059_755a3a61f4549a5f_004full.jpg



Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All soil samples were collected systematically every 25 m along grid lines using handheld GPS by contractor GeoXplore Surveys Ltd out of Bathurst, New Brunswick. The soil samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Co, Pb, Zn, and Ag (method ICP-34).

All quoted historic soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

*(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)

**https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/

^^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 13.6% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. ("Lunex"; formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period, where Lunex has recently initiated a 3,000 metre drill program. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

