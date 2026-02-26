Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce results from a reconnaissance soil geochemical program targeting the 4.2 kilometre-long footwall zone (the "Restigouche Trend") to the Restigouche volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") Deposit on the Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figures 1 and 2). The soil sampling program was designed to follow-up on high-grade copper mineralization from prospecting conducted in 2025 that returned assays from rock grab samples* up to 8.17% Cu and up to 1.57% Zn from the C-5 footwall zone to the past-producing Restigouche VMS Deposit (Figure 3; see news release dated January 13, 2026).

A total of 674 soil samples were collected along a 3 x 1.5 km grid at 200 m line-spacing and 25 m sample-spacing (Figure 4). Grid lines were oriented north-south perpendicular to east-west trending electro-magnetic ("EM") conductors and stratigraphy. The soil samples were analysed at ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. The results highlight key areas with multi-element anomalies (Cu, Zn, Pb, Au, and Ag) that are spatially coincident with EM conductors and along strike from the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones in proximity to the Restigouche VMS Deposit.

Of the 674 samples collected over the property:

copper values range between 1 and 385 ppm Cu with the 95 th percentile (n=34) assaying over 46 ppm;

percentile (n=34) assaying over 46 ppm; zinc values range between 5 and 546 ppm Zn with the 95 th percentile (n=34) assaying over 276 ppm;

percentile (n=34) assaying over 276 ppm; lead values range between 4 and 722 ppm Pb with the 95 th percentile (n=34) assaying over 179 ppm;

percentile (n=34) assaying over 179 ppm; gold values range between <0.005 and 0.186 ppm Au with the 95 th percentile (n=34) assaying over 0.029 ppm; and

percentile (n=34) assaying over 0.029 ppm; and silver values range between <0.2 and 2.6 ppm Ag with the 95th percentile (n=34) assaying over 0.6 ppm (Figure 4).

Elevated values for Cu, Zn, Pb, Au, and Ag occur along Restigouche Trend, lying adjacent to EM conductors and within stratigraphy of the Mount Brittain Formation felsic volcanic rocks, which are host to the C-4 and C-5 mineral occurrences as well as the Restigouche VMS Deposit. The Company plans to complete gaps in the survey to the east and extend the grid to the south as part of its comprehensive exploration plans commencing in the spring.

"We are very pleased with the results of the reconnaissance soil geochemical program that indicates a strong polymetallic signature that is coincident with the C-4 and C-5 footwall zones at the Restigouche VMS Deposit and also demonstrates strong signatures to the east towards Canadian Copper's Murray Brook Deposit. These soil results support recent prospecting that shows potential for further discovery of massive and stringer sulphide mineralization within the 4.2-kilomtere long Restigouche Trend. The footwall zone to the past-producing Restigouche VMS Deposit has not seen appreciable historic exploration with much of the prior exploration effort focussed on the near surface, open-pitable, portion of the deposit.

The impact of these early results adds a compelling narrative for the potential to identify and delineate additional copper-rich massive sulphide deposits well within economic trucking distance to the Caribou Mill Complex, that is to be acquired by Canadian Copper Corp. for the processing of ore from their nearby Murray Brook Deposit. In 2026, we will look to further advance these and multiple additional high priority targets throughout the Rocky Brook Project, including targets on our Restigouche Property located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Canadian Copper's Murray Brook Deposit."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

VMS Highlights

The Project covers a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend - a 15-kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the premier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

Gold Highlights

The Project also covers a 30+-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits; and

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 350 m strike length at Fournier Lake.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 31,489 hectares in 75 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit, which is the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold, and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest VMS deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/285372_2a9c31a8c46ba98e_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, regional geology and major target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/285372_2a9c31a8c46ba98e_003full.jpg





Figure 3: A map showing rock grab sample locations and underlying geology from the Restigouche Property, Rocky Brook Project with highlight copper and zinc assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/285372_2a9c31a8c46ba98e_004full.jpg

Figure 4: A map showing soil sample locations covering the Restigouche Trend overlying EM conductivity map, Rocky Brook Project with highlight copper, lead, zinc, gold and silver assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/285372_2a9c31a8c46ba98e_005full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All soil and rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick for sample preparation and then shipped to ALS facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-ICP41).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 13.6% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. ("Lunex"; formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period, where Lunex has recently initiated a 3,000-metre drill program. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

