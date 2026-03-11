Emboline, Inc. Secures $20 Million in Growth Capital from Trinity Capital Inc. to Support Commercialization of the Emboliner Embolic Protection System to Minimize Stroke Risk From TAVR

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emboline, Inc., a privately held medical technology company focused on reducing stroke and ischemic damage during structural heart procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), today announced it has closed $20 Million in growth capital from Trinity Capital, a leading international alternative asset manager.

Emboline recently completed enrollment in the PROTECT H2H investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial (NCT05684146), a prospective randomized study evaluating the Emboliner Embolic Protection System. The funding will support Emboline's upcoming commercial launch activities and continued development of its embolic protection technology platform.

The Emboliner Embolic Protection System is designed to provide full cerebral and systemic embolic protection by capturing and removing embolic debris released during transcatheter heart procedures. Emboline also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio related to aortic embolic protection technologies, including full-body embolic filtration and aortic deflection approaches.

Results from the completed IDE clinical study will be presented in a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial session on March 29, 2026, at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Emboline's embolic filtering technology is designed with the goal of giving interventional cardiologists greater confidence when performing complex structural heart procedures while helping reduce the risk of stroke and other embolic complications," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director of Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We are pleased to support Emboline during this important stage as the company prepares to bring its technology to physicians and patients worldwide."

"We are excited to partner with Trinity Capital at a pivotal moment for Emboline," said Scott Russell, President and CEO of Emboline. "With the completion of our IDE clinical trial and regulatory submissions ahead, this financing positions us to prepare for commercial launch in the United States and Europe later this year. Our goal is to provide physicians with a comprehensive embolic protection solution that helps reduce stroke and ischemic injury during transcatheter procedures."

With this financing, Emboline will advance preparations for the commercial introduction of the Emboliner Embolic Protection System while continuing development of additional technologies designed to reduce embolic risk during structural heart interventions.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Emboline

Emboline, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, California, focused on developing technologies designed to reduce embolic complications during transcatheter cardiovascular procedures.

The company's lead product, the Emboliner Embolic Protection System, is designed to provide full cerebral and systemic embolic protection by capturing and removing debris that may be released during structural heart interventions and that could otherwise travel to the brain and other vital organs.

For more information, visit emboline.com.

The Emboliner device is currently investigational and is not available for commercial sale.

Media Contact: media@emboline.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678735/Emboline_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emboline-inc-secures-20-million-in-growth-capital-from-trinity-capital-inc-to-support-commercialization-of-the-emboliner-embolic-protection-system-to-minimize-stroke-risk-from-tavr-302710546.html