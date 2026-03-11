Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor signs contract extension with Equinor

Since 2014, Coor has delivered facility management services to Equinor. Equinor has now chosen to extend its cooperation with Coor relating to service delivery at Equinor's production sites.

The agreement spans four years and has an annual contract value of some SEK 365 M, excluding Coor's estimate of annual variable volumes. The extension applies from 1 November 2026.

The agreement means that Coor will continue to be responsible for delivering and developing a number of services to Equinor's staff employed at the company's production sites. This includes cleaning, restaurants, janitorial and internal services, camps and operational HSEQ. Coor has about 550 staff under the contract.

"We are delighted that Equinor has shown us their renewed confidence. The Equinor assignment is one of the Nordics' most exciting and stimulating IFM assignments, and the fact that Equinor has chosen to extend the agreement confirms our strong position in both Norway and the Nordics as a whole," Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO at Coor commented.

