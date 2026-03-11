Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 13:52
28,520 Euro
+2,11 % +0,590
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor signs contract extension with Equinor

Since 2014, Coor has delivered facility management services to Equinor. Equinor has now chosen to extend its cooperation with Coor relating to service delivery at Equinor's production sites.

The agreement spans four years and has an annual contract value of some SEK 365 M, excluding Coor's estimate of annual variable volumes. The extension applies from 1 November 2026.

The agreement means that Coor will continue to be responsible for delivering and developing a number of services to Equinor's staff employed at the company's production sites. This includes cleaning, restaurants, janitorial and internal services, camps and operational HSEQ. Coor has about 550 staff under the contract.

"We are delighted that Equinor has shown us their renewed confidence. The Equinor assignment is one of the Nordics' most exciting and stimulating IFM assignments, and the fact that Equinor has chosen to extend the agreement confirms our strong position in both Norway and the Nordics as a whole," Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO at Coor commented.

For more information, please contact

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

+46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 11 March 2026.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
