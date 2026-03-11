KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company AnaCardio extends IP protection for AC01 until the 2040s with new US patent approval

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN March 11, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company AnaCardio has received approval for a US patent covering the use of AC01 for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The issued patent extends the IP protection for AC01 in the US until the 2040s.

AnaCardio AB is a privately held Swedish clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for the treatment of heart failure. In December 2025, the company's lead asset, AC01, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a phase 2a clinical study.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, has now issued a new patent for AC01 that is co-owned by AnaCardio AB and Helsinn Healthcare SA. The new patent provides protection in the US until June 2, 2042, excluding potential patent term extensions.

"This patent bolsters protection for our portfolio company's drug candidate AC01 on the US market and strengthens its commercial potential as well as the prospects for continued clinical development in a therapeutic area with great medical need," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

KDventures' ownership in AnaCardio amounts to 10 percent.

