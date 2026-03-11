Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M84G | ISIN: SE0002190926 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I9
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:08
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KDVENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KDVENTURES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,03713:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 10:10 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company AnaCardio extends IP protection for AC01 until the 2040s with new US patent approval

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN March 11, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company AnaCardio has received approval for a US patent covering the use of AC01 for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The issued patent extends the IP protection for AC01 in the US until the 2040s.

AnaCardio AB is a privately held Swedish clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for the treatment of heart failure. In December 2025, the company's lead asset, AC01, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a phase 2a clinical study.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, has now issued a new patent for AC01 that is co-owned by AnaCardio AB and Helsinn Healthcare SA. The new patent provides protection in the US until June 2, 2042, excluding potential patent term extensions.

"This patent bolsters protection for our portfolio company's drug candidate AC01 on the US market and strengthens its commercial potential as well as the prospects for continued clinical development in a therapeutic area with great medical need," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

KDventures' ownership in AnaCardio amounts to 10 percent.

Contacts
Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us
KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.
For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.