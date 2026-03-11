Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2R4 | ISIN: US9108734057 | Ticker-Symbol: UMCB
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 13:34
8,450 Euro
+3,05 % +0,250
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,60013:56
8,3508,55013:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia and UMC Expand Long-Term Collaboration in Hybrid Bonding Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced that it has expanded and renewed its intellectual property (IP) licensing relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a leading global semiconductor foundry. The new agreement provides UMC with continued access to Adeia's semiconductor portfolio, including hybrid bonding technologies, and extends the companies' collaboration into future generations of 3D integration and advanced packaging solutions.

"The industry is seeing growing demand for chiplet architectures, driven by AI but also across diverse applications from networking to automotive. Leveraging our partnership with Adeia, UMC has unlocked significant value for customers through the successful 3D integration of RFSOI wafers for RF front-end modules," said Steven Hsu, Vice President of Technology Development at UMC. "UMC is pleased to deepen this collaboration as we expand our advanced packaging services, providing customers with greater flexibility to integrate different types of wafers to meet the evolving needs of next-generation applications."

Adeia's portfolio of semiconductor IP includes industry-defining innovations in hybrid bonding, advanced packaging, and semiconductor processing technologies. These foundational technologies enable tighter interconnect pitch, improved power efficiency, greater bandwidth and increased reliability-critical enablers for next-generation logic, memory, AI accelerators, and high-performance computing devices.

"We are pleased to expand and extend our partnership with UMC, a respected leader in semiconductor manufacturing," said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. "Our innovations in hybrid bonding and advanced interconnect technologies are helping shape the future of semiconductors. This agreement reflects the strength of our IP portfolio and our commitment to supporting UMC as they continue to drive advancements in 3D integration and heterogeneous packaging."

For more than 30 years, Adeia has pioneered structure, process and materials-level innovations that have become essential to advanced semiconductor products. The company's IP is broadly licensed across the global semiconductor ecosystem and continues to support high-density, high-efficiency, and high-performance device architectures.

About Adeia Inc.
Adeia (Nasdaq: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics and high-performance computing. Adeia's IP portfolio transforms technologies into experiences that are intelligent, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit www.adeia.com

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Media Relations
Eric Thompson
marketing@adeia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.