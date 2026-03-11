PayQuicker Launches 1099 Solution Powered by Avalara

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / PayQuicker, a global payouts and financial technology company, today announced the launch of its new 1099 tax reporting solution, powered by Avalara, the agentic tax and compliance leader. The new offering helps businesses simplify and automate 1099 reporting while reducing compliance risk and administrative burden.

As regulatory requirements around tax reporting continue to grow in complexity, PayQuicker's 1099 solution enables businesses to collect W-9 and other W-series forms throughout the year - long before filing season arrives - helping ensure accurate payee data at all times. The solution also uses real-time Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) matching to validate information at the point of collection, reducing costly backup withholding notices, penalties, and corrections later.

By leveraging Avalara's proven tax compliance technology, the solution delivers scalable, secure, and compliant tax reporting for companies managing large volumes of payees. Businesses can generate, file, and distribute 1099 forms accurately and efficiently, supported by automated federal and state filing, electronic delivery, and ongoing regulatory updates.

"Businesses need reliable, automated solutions to stay compliant without slowing down operations," said Joe Bertalli, CFO at PayQuicker. "By partnering with Avalara, we're able to provide our customers with a robust 1099 solution that reduces complexity, increases accuracy, and gives them confidence in their compliance processes."

Avalara's technology supports federal and state filing requirements, electronic and recipient delivery, and ongoing regulatory updates - helping to ensure that PayQuicker customers remain compliant as tax rules evolve.

"PayQuicker is focused on making complex financial workflows easier for businesses," said Queenie Lee, General Manager-1099 Reporting at Avalara. "We're excited to power their 1099 solution with Avalara's compliance expertise, enabling customers to automate reporting and reduce risk while staying focused on growth."

The PayQuicker 1099 solution is available to customers in the United States and is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing payout and payment workflows.

For more information about PayQuicker's 1099 solution, visit https://payquicker.com/ . For more information about Avalara's 1099 solutions, visit https://www.avalara.com/us/en/products/1099.html

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculation and filing to e-invoicing and exemption management. To learn more, visit Avalara.com

