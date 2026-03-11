Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
146 Leser
GIGABYTE Launches Z890 Plus Series Motherboards Supporting Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Processors and CQDIMM Technology

TAIPEI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, introduces the Z890 Plus Series Motherboards engineered to support the new Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series processors. Highlighting AORUS ELITE DUO X and Z890M FORCE DUO X WIFI7 models built on innovative CQDIMM technology, these dual-DIMM designs deliver uncompromised memory performance, superior signal integrity, and refined features tailored for mainstream gamers and performance-focused users.

GIGABYTE Launches Z890 Plus Series Motherboards Supporting Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Processors and CQDIMM Technology

Designed for optimal memory performance without tradeoffs between capacity and speed, the Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X and Z890M FORCE DUO X WIFI7 models support 128GB memory per DIMM via Quad-Rank memory modules, enabling full 256GB capacity with just two memory modules. Through optimized motherboard circuit design, GIGABYTE reduces memory channel loading and enhances signal integrity to ensure high frequency under heavy workloads, boosting speed up to DDR5-10266. Complementing the hardware advancements is GIGABYTE's sophisticated D5 DUO X BIOS tuning technology. Through an optimized clock driver architecture, GIGABYTE's BIOS intelligently manages timing, signal synchronization, and voltage behavior to unleash potential performance.

To further elevate performance, GIGABYTE leverages Ultra Turbo Mode in the Z890 Plus series. It's a BIOS-level performance boost feature that intelligently optimizes the processor and DRAM settings with a simple click. The series also carries forward the D5 Bionic Corsa technology from the previous generation, combining AI-driven AORUS AI Snatch software, advanced hardware design, and HyperTune BIOS firmware to deliver one-click DDR5 overclocking.

Expanding beyond the DUO X models, the broader Z890 Plus series - including AORUS ELITE, GIGABYTE EAGLE, and FORCE variants brings these innovations to a wider audience with enhanced durability and user-focused refinements. A reinforced UD base plate improves structural rigidity and safeguards the motherboard during installation. DriverBIOS with a pre-installed Wi-Fi driver enables immediate network connectivity on first boot, while the Rear EZ-Button simplifies system building and troubleshooting, maintaining a clean, uninterrupted front-panel design.

With breakthrough CQDIMM architecture and purpose-built dual-DIMM optimization, the Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X and Z890M FORCE DUO X WIFI7 stand at the forefront of high-density, high-frequency memory performance, defining the next standard for next-generation PC platforms. For more information, please visit the official product page.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927034/GIGABYTE_Launches_Z890_Plus_Series_Motherboards_Supporting_Intel__Core__Ultra.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-z890-plus-series-motherboards-supporting-intel-core-ultra-200s-plus-series-processors-and-cqdimm-technology-302710886.html

