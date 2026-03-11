Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC Resolved on New Performance Period 2026-2028 for the Company's Performance Share Plan

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, March 11, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. EET

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION RESOLVED ON NEW PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2026-2028 FOR THE COMPANY'S PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation established a Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 for the company's key employees in 2025. Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 includes three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2025-2027, 2026-2028 and 2027-2029. The key terms of the Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 were published by stock exchange release on 23 July 2025.

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2026-2028.

For the performance period 2026-2028 the plan's target group consists of approximately 65 key employees, including the members of the Management Team and the CEO. The performance criteria of the second performance period 2026-2028 are tied to Leverage, EBIT and Total Shareholder Return. Receiving the full earning opportunity requires that the participant has invested in Rapala VMC's shares. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the period 2026-2028 corresponds to a maximum total of 552,000 shares of Rapala VMC, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The potential reward will be paid partly in Rapala VMC shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

The Management Team member must hold 50 per cent of the received shares, until the value of the Management Team member's total shareholding in Rapala VMC equals to 50 per cent of their annual base salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Respectively, the CEO must hold 50 per cent of the received shares, until the value of the CEO's total shareholding in Rapala VMC equals to 100 per cent of the CEO's annual base salary for the preceding calendar year. Such number of Rapala VMC shares must be held as long as the membership in the Management Team or the position as the CEO continues.

