

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), Wednesday announced the expansion of same-day vehicle delivery for customers in the greater Los Angeles area, helping customers interested in selling their vehicles to Carvana to take advantage of same-day pickup and drop-off.



The company's intuitive e-commerce platform allows customers to shop from tens of thousands of high-quality vehicles, secure financing, trade in a vehicle, and complete a purchase entirely online.



Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana's Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion, commented, 'The combination of our deep local infrastructure and growing logistics network now allow eligible customers across greater Los Angeles to go from online checkout to driveway delivery in just hours.'



In the pre-market hours, CVNA is trading at $318.55, down 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



