Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), an AI-driven SaaS platform empowering websites to boost revenues without increasing their advertising budgets, is pleased to provide an operational update, announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") and that it intends to complete a non-brokered financing of convertible debentures of a minimum of $400,000 (the "Convertible Debt"), with the majority of this financing already funded or committed.

Operational Update: Strengthening SaaS Monetization and Customer Retention

As part of its continued evolution toward a scalable SaaS business model, SuperBuzz has implemented several operational enhancements focused on improving customer activation, retention, and recurring revenue growth. The Company recently introduced a tiered subscription pricing model designed to better align platform pricing with customer usage, growth, and delivered value. The framework incorporates value-based pricing tiers, scalable enterprise packages, and usage-based components, allowing customers to expand their plans as their traffic volume and performance metrics grow.

In parallel, SuperBuzz deployed a new AI-driven onboarding system designed to accelerate time-to-value for new customers and ensure faster activation of the platform's optimization capabilities. The enhanced onboarding process leverages behavioral analytics, automated KPI diagnostics, and AI-driven campaign setup recommendations, helping customers quickly configure the platform based on their industry, traffic patterns, and growth objectives. While it has only been deployed for a short period of time, following the rollout of the new onboarding system, the Company reported a 200% increase in user retention, highlighting improved engagement and stronger long-term customer relationships.

"The operational improvements we've implemented are designed to strengthen every stage of the customer lifecycle-from onboarding through long-term platform expansion," said Jeremy Levine, Chief Revenue Officer of SuperBuzz.

"By introducing a more scalable subscription model while simultaneously improving the onboarding experience, we are creating a more predictable recurring revenue engine and improving the overall customer experience."

Levine added:

"Our goal is to ensure that clients quickly see measurable value from our AI platform. When customers activate faster and see tangible performance improvements early, retention improves and the lifetime value of each customer increases. These initiatives position us to scale the business more efficiently while delivering stronger outcomes for our clients."

CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SuperBuzz today also announces that first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") has been closed. The Company expects to complete additional tranches subject to TSXV acceptance, with an application submitted to the exchange to amend the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the Company's first tranche closing on February 3, 2026 (being the warrants issued as part of the 1,966,033 units) from $0.25 to $0.15. In the first tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,966,033 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $294,905.10. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing for working capital and general corporate purposes. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate 333,366 Units, or gross proceeds of $50,005.00 within that financing. Please see press release dated February 4, 2026 for additional details related to this financing.

INITIATES CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE OFFERING WITH SUBSTANTIAL INSIDER PARTICIPATION

SuperBuzz announced today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 400 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), at a price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit, to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of C$400,000 (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to confirm that C$200,000 of this Offering has been subscribed for by insiders of the Company, including the company's CEO, Liran Brenner, and the Company's Chairman, Yoel Yogev, with a portion of the subscription funds having already been wired to the Company.

Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of: (i) one C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (a "Convertible Debenture"); and (ii) 4,166 common share purchase warrants of the Company with an exercise price of $0.18 per share. The Convertible Debentures shall bear interest at a rate of 12.5% per annum from the Closing Date, which shall accrue semi-annually. Accrued interest is convertible into Common Shares, at the option of the holder at the Conversion Price at any time following the Closing Date.

The outstanding principal amount of each Convertible Debenture shall be convertible at the option of the holder thereof, at any time on and after the closing date of the Offering ("Closing Date") and prior to the maturity date, which is 36 months from the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date"), into Common Shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.12 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.18 any time on or after the Closing Date until the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date.

At the Maturity Date, all principal amount outstanding together with any unpaid interest on the Convertible Debentures will be repaid by the Company in cash. Repayment will be accelerated in the event of default. Beginning on the date that is four (4) months and one (1) day following the Closing Date, the Company shall have a right to prepay or redeem a part or the entire principal amount of the Convertible Debentures at par plus accrued and unpaid interest at any time by providing a minimum of 30 days of redemption notice prior to the redemption date. In addition, the Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price at any time after the first anniversary of the Closing Date if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the conditional and final approvals of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any common shares issuable upon conversion of the Debentures, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Debentures, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. Finders' fees and finders' warrants may be payable in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the final acceptance of the Financing by the TSXV, the expected use of proceeds following the closing of the Financing; the anticipated terms of any securities issued upon exercise of warrants; and the Company's business objectives and milestones.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings; the TSXV will provide its final acceptance of the Financing; and the Company will be able to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to:; the Company's inability to obtain final TSXV acceptance for the Financing; market conditions and investor demand for the Company's securities; the Company's inability to deploy the proceeds as currently intended; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

