

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc., or ACT, announced on Wednesday that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have inked a deal to buy a majority stake in ACT.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter.



David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said: 'Our investment strategy focuses on identifying businesses we believe are well positioned to benefit from long-term power demand growth and the need to manage power and energy more efficiently.'



Founded in 2003, ACT is a maker of thermal management and energy efficiency solutions for advanced computing, high power density, and mission-critical applications.



