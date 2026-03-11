Dometic Group: Dometic Launches Modular Drinkware: One System. Built to Adapt. Any way. Anywhere.

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydration finally got personal. Outdoor tech company Dometic introduces a new era of drinkware engineered to move with you - whether you're chasing trails, commuting across town, or packing up for a weekend escape. Designed with intentionality, not uniformity, this is hydration that adapts to your day. Swap the lid. Grab a grip. Change it up as fast as your plans.

"People don't live one-size-fits-all lives. So, we built modular drinkware that doesn't either," says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. "This collection brings the same systems-driven approach we applied to our new Recon coolers into a long-overdue re-engineering of the water bottle and how it fits into your day."

Not Just A Bottle. A System.

Start with a bottle, then make it yours. From there, swap in different lids, chug, sip, swig, or straw, and add accessories like handles, straps, or collars. Build the setup you need, as you go. Twist on a handle. Or switch out for a strap. Swap your sip for a straw. Your drink, your way.

Key Features:

Over 400 combinations

A color spectrum inspired by the outdoors , launching in Glow, Lichen, Ocean, Silt and Slate, with Elderberry and Frost coming soon

, launching in Glow, Lichen, Ocean, Silt and Slate, with Elderberry and Frost coming soon 90% recycled 304 stainless steel -tough, clean, and better for the planet

-tough, clean, and better for the planet Copper lining reflects heat back in, locking in temps longer-especially for hot drinks

reflects heat back in, locking in temps longer-especially for hot drinks Double-wall vacuum insulation for hours of hot and days of cold retention

for hours of hot and days of cold retention Leakproof construction -toss it, flip it, trust it

-toss it, flip it, trust it BPA-free and food safe -drink easy, drink clean

-drink easy, drink clean Ultra-durable -built to take a beating and keep pouring

-built to take a beating and keep pouring Dishwasher safe

Dometic's modular drinkware range makes its debut March 11th, with additional offerings joining the system through June. Available at dometic.com and select global retail partners.

The System | GBP MSRP

350ml Tumbler | £23

500ml Tumbler | £26

650ml Tumbler | £32





650ml Sip Bottle | £32

1L Sip Bottle | £35





1L Chug Bottle | £35

1.2L Chug Bottle | £41





Sip Lid | £9

Chug Lid | £9

Swig Lid | £9

Standard Collar | £5

Strap Collar | £9

Handle Collar | £12

About Dometic

Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RVs, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.

We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2025, we reported net sales of SEK 21 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Dometic, please visit:http://www.dometic.com.

