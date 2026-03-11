AGCO Corporation: AGCO Names New Chief Digital & Information Officer to Advance Digital Transformation and Growth

DULUTH, Ga., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced the appointment of current AGCO Vice President of Aftersales Parts Jena Holtberg-Benge as the company's new Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), effective March 16, 2026.

Holtberg-Benge joined AGCO in 2023 and has led the company's Aftersales Parts business to resilient growth through cost discipline while scaling digital, AI-led transformations to support dealers and farmers. Holtberg-Benge brings more than two decades of agricultural background and global leadership experience spanning manufacturing, digital solutions, operations and business development. She is recognized for sustained business delivery across complex environments and translating strategy into execution, including leading large-scale digital transformations to modernize core platforms, especially in e-commerce. As CDIO, Holtberg-Benge will lead AGCO's digital, data and information technology strategy, with a focus on information security and enabling scalable capabilities that support the company's long-term growth ambitions.

"Jena is a proven leader who deeply understands how technology, operations and culture come together to drive growth," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. "She brings deep industry expertise, a global perspective and a strong ability to build and mobilize collaborative teams. Known for developing leaders and driving change with clarity and compassion, Jena is the right talent to advance our digital and technology strategy in a rapidly evolving AI landscape and to accelerate our business toward smarter, more connected solutions for farmers."

Holtberg-Benge will be based in AGCO's global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia. She holds a master's degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and an undergraduate degree in international studies from Vassar College.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

