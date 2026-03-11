Anzeige
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 16:47
75,98 Euro
-1,03 % -0,79
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
11.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For February 2026

BALTIMORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced February month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for February 2026 were $5.3 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


2/28/2026


1/31/2026


12/31/2025








Equity


$ 868


$ 879


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


216


213


212

Multi-asset


660


646


627

Alternatives


59


59


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,803


$ 1,797


$ 1,776








Target date retirement portfolios


$ 593


$ 580


$ 561

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

