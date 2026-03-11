T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For February 2026

BALTIMORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced February month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for February 2026 were $5.3 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
(in billions)
2/28/2026
1/31/2026
12/31/2025
Equity
$ 868
$ 879
$ 879
Fixed income, including money market
216
213
212
Multi-asset
660
646
627
Alternatives
59
59
58
Total assets under management
$ 1,803
$ 1,797
$ 1,776
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 593
$ 580
$ 561
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group