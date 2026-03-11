

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's choppy session little changed, stocks are turning in another lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 266.81 points or 0.6 percent at 47,439.70, the S&P 500 is up 0.76 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,782.24 and the Nasdaq is up 64.63 points or 0.3 percent at 22,761.74.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem to be taking a breather following the significant volatility seen over the past several sessions.



The recent volatility has largely been driven by big swings by the price of crude oil, which is rebounding today after plummeting on Tuesday.



Crude oil is regaining ground after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it has received reports of three vessels being struck by projectiles off Iran's coast, adding to worries about transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



Reports that Iran is seeking to mine the Strait of Hormuz has also added to concerns about shipping through the vital waterway.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in February after rising by 0.2 percent in January. The growth matched expectations.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in February after increasing by 0.3 percent in January, which was also in line with estimates.



The report also said the annual rates of growth by both consumer prices and core consumer prices were unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Oil producer stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil, however, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index surging by 2.5 percent.



Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the increase by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



On the other hand, gold stocks are tumbling along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after closing roughly flat for two straight days. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.4 basis points at 4.20 percent.



