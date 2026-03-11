Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
11.03.26 | 17:35
25,850 Euro
-0,77 % -0,200
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
25,70025,82019:49
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 16:33 Uhr
77 Leser
BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems completes preliminary design review for U.S. Space Force missile warning and tracking satellite system

Key milestone reached for U.S. Space Force program that will bolster current satellite defense capabilities

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has completed the Preliminary Design Review for the $1.2 billion U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking (RMWT) - Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Epoch 2 program to provide missile warning and tracking of advanced missile threats.

This milestone establishes the technical foundation for the satellite and ground command and control (C2) systems. Completion of the preliminary design for a multi-satellite constellation was achieved in less than nine months from the time of award.

This was possible using high technology readiness level components such as BAE Systems' TREK product bus, the use of model-based systems engineering, and its extensive heritage with infra-red optical payloads.

"We have achieved a successful Preliminary Design Review with Space Force's Space Systems Command, based on our collective use of digital modelling and simulation that validates the implementation of our plan," said Thai Sheridan, vice president and general manager of Military Space for BAE Systems. "BAE Systems is leading this integrated program from a mission planning level, payload and bus delivery, to launch, ground and operations support."

BAE Systems serves as the prime contractor for the program, which features extensive use of digital model-based systems engineering to streamline data analysis and design capabilities.

The company will design and build 10 spacecraft for the MEO Epoch 2 mission. It will also develop the ground system that will manage the satellite constellation by delivering mission management, command and control and mission operations solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

The mission will provide resilient, space-based missile warning and tracking of ballistic missiles and advanced threats, such as hypersonic glide vehicles.

The SSC MEO Epoch 2 program is a part of Department of War and Space Force satellite constellations that BAE Systems supports to enhance national security and defense.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Rantala, BAE Systems
Mobile: 720-995-8253
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
