Evolve Royalties Ltd.: Evolve Announces a Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Evolve Royalties Ltd. ("Evolve" or the "Company") (CSE:EVR) announces that its Board of Directors has granted today share options in respect of an aggregate of 1,310,000 common shares (the "Options") to Evolve's Directors and Officers. The Options have an exercise price of $3.21 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 10, 2026. The Options will vest equally over a three-year period and will expire five years from the date of grant. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Evolve, please visit www.evolveroyalties.com or contact us:

Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO

jdelaplante@evolveroyalties.com

+1 514 546 1070

ABOUT EVOLVE

Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring high-quality royalties in base and critical metals that support electrification and the global energy transition. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CSE: EVR". For more information please visit: www.evolveroyalties.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Evolve Royalties Ltd.

550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0A3

www.evolveroyalties.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Evolve Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/evolve-announces-a-grant-of-options-1146509