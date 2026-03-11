Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Enhances Its Chemical Synthesis Platform with Industry-Grade Integrated Safety Functionality, Streamlining User Chemical Development Processes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N)(WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a model improvement to its proprietary AI-powered chemical synthesis platform, SythesAltzer (the "Software" or "Platform"), introducing integrated safety functionality that applies across all chemicals evaluated within the system. This enhancement is designed to strengthen how chemists and Research and Development (R&D) teams assess synthesis options within the Platform. When evaluating how to synthesize novel chemicals, whether for pharmaceutical applications or in other areas, chemists require information on how to handle and be aware of risks. Doing so typically requires manual curation of information such as by way of safety data sheets and consideration of scaling issues. The Platform now provides chemists with an automated process by which to evaluate the comparative safety of synthesis routes, thereby potentially improving safety outcomes as well as efficiency.

The Company believes this capability broadens future potential commercial use cases, as the Software is now expected to meet key procurement requirements for larger organizations. Embedding safety directly within synthesis planning is also an important step toward enabling responsible use of advanced chemical modeling technologies in environments where safety, compliance, and risk assessment are critical, including research settings relevant to public safety and regulatory oversight.

The new safety capability is designed to reduce the time and friction typically associated with manual safety review, including the effort required to gather documentation and evaluate multiple synthesis routes at once. Other existing synthesis support software does not typically contain this information. By making safety information and considerations available within the same decision-making process used to propose and compare synthesis routes, Redwood aims to help chemists spend less time on administrative steps and more time on high-value scientific work, while improving consistency in how safety is evaluated across projects and teams.

Importantly, the updated model supports route selection by helping users compare alternatives and make informed choices between pathways, with the flexibility to tailor the operational process to a user's specific environment. Redwood expects this to be especially valuable for organizations that need to balance speed, cost, scalability and safety across multiple programs, where small delays in review and handoffs can materially impact timelines.

The Company also believes that the safety enhancement positions the Platform well for adoption by teams operating across jurisdictions, as the safety functionality is designed to work globally and to be aligned with international safety standards. For organizations collaborating across sites or regions, this can help streamline cross-border coordination and promote a more unified approach to safety-related evaluation throughout the synthesis planning process.

In addition, Redwood believes that the safety enhancement may also broaden the Platform's use cases across a broader array of industries, particularly those such as defense and public safety where understanding chemical synthesis pathways is important.

"Chemists should not have to choose between moving quickly and operating safely, and by embedding safety directly into route planning we're enabling earlier, better-informed decisions and more consistent safety evaluation across projects, sites, and geographies without adding friction to the research process. This is a meaningful step toward making advanced synthesis planning not only faster and more scalable, but safer by design,and it reflects our commitment to responsible AI use in chemistry," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

