

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that member nations will release a record 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves to stabilize global markets after a conflict halted crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz.



IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol stated the move aims to ease immediate market disruptions as the conflict severely limits oil shipments from the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz typically carries about one-fifth of global oil supply, but volumes have dropped to less than 10 percent of pre-conflict levels, according to the agency.



Energy ministers from the Group of Seven met in Paris to coordinate efforts to reduce fuel costs. Leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, also discussed measures to stabilize global energy markets.



The 400-million-barrel release is more than double the 182.7 million barrels the IEA coordinated in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Several countries, including Germany, Austria, and Japan, have pledged to contribute oil from their strategic reserves.



Officials stated the emergency release could help calm oil prices in the short term, though analysts warned the measure will only provide temporary relief unless shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.



