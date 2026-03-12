Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118K6 | ISIN: CA0756532044 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BECKER MILK COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECKER MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 01:26 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Becker Milk Company Limited: Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX:BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the nine months ended January 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2026, were $2,296,555 compared to $2,275,266 for the same period in 2025;

  • The year-to-date non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for Q3 fiscal 2026 was $1,851,281 compared to $1,844,195 in fiscal 2025;

  • The year-to-date net income for Q3 fiscal 2026 was $0.64 per share, compared to $1.43 net income per share in Q3 fiscal 2025.

  • Compensation from an expropriation claim against Metrolinx and from insurance recovery following a fire at an investment property have resulted in gains of $330.874 and $362,526 respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2026, increased $21,289 compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2025, a result of increased property revenue partially offset by reduced finance income.

Nine months ended

January 31

2026

2025

Property revenue

$

2,211,626

$

2,148,528

Finance income

84,929

126,738

Total revenues

$

2,296,555

$

2,275,266

Net income attributable to common

and special shareholders

$

1,154,048

$

2,583,254

Average common and special shares outstanding

1,808,360

1,808,360

Income per share

$

0.64

$

1.43

Components of the $1,429,206 decrease in net income for the nine months ended January 31, 2026 compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2025 are:

Changes in Net Income - Nine months ended January 31, 2026
compared to nine months ended January 31, 2025

Increase in gain on disposal

$

362,526

Proceeds of expropriation settlement

330,874

Decrease in deferred tax charges

239,509

Increase in net operating income

7,087

Decrease in finance income

(41,809

)

Increase in administrative expenses

(45,261

)

Increase in current taxes

(146,687

)

Decrease in the fair value adjustment

(2,135,443

)

Decrease in net income

$

(1,429,206

)

Investment property capitalization rates were unchanged during the nine months ended January 31, 2026. Compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2025, there was a $2,135,443 unfavourable change in the fair value adjustment to investment properties.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the nine months ended January 31, 2026, was $1,851,281, a $7,086 increase compared with the previous year.

Nine months ended

January 31

2026

2025

Property revenue

$

2,211,626

$

2,148,528

Property operating expenses

(360,345

)

(304,333

)

Net operating income

$

1,851,281

$

1,844,195

Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations

For the nine months ended January 31, 2026, the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $586,461 ($0.32 per share) compared to $589,710 ($0.33 per share) in 2025.

Nine months ended

January 31

2026

2025

Net income

$

1,154,048

$

2,583,254

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Adjustment to fair value of investment properties

37,225

(2,098,218

)

Gain on fire disturbance, net of income tax

(339,240

)

Proceeds of expropriation settlement, net of income tax

- 218,107

-


Deferred income taxes

46,947

286,456

Funds from operations

680,873

771,492

Deduct non-operating items:

Sustaining capital expenditures

(94,412

)

(181,782

)

Adjusted funds from operations

$

586,461

$

589,710

Adjusted funds from operations per share

$

0.32

$

0.33

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company. Although the Company has previously engaged in discussions with potential acquirers, none of those discussions are active currently. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. This dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of March 20, 2026, and payable on March 31, 2026.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company's interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2026, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591

SOURCE: The Becker Milk Company Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nine-month-financial-results-and-regular-dividend-1146605

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.