

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1560 against the euro, 1.3393 against the pound and 0.7808 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to a 1-1/2-month high of 158.97 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 160.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News