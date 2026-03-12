Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Media Information - Financial Results 2025
Zurich, 12 March 2026
Financial Results 2025
Kardex has set the stage for accelerated growth in 2025 and is pursuing new mid-term financial targets. However, the financial year 2025 was marked by significant uncertainty about future global trade conditions and tariffs, and their consequences. Despite this higher market volatility, particularly during Q3, demand for Kardex' intralogistics solutions remained strong across most business sectors and market regions.
Bookings increased significantly; net revenues grew solidly, and profitability remained robust. The ongoing positive demand dynamics for Kardex' intralogistics solutions, combined with Kardex' strong market position, are reflected in bookings, which totaled EUR 981.6 million, a 24.1% increase year-on-year. While Europe performed better than anticipated, demand in the US lagged behind expectations, and Asia was close to flat. Decision-making processes slowed down over the summer but improved again in Q4. Bookings in New Business increased by 27.5% and in Life Cycle Services (LCS) by 14.6%.
The sales mix between Automated Products and Standardized Systems was the main driver of the slightly lower gross profit margin of 34.1% (35.0%). Operating costs increased by 5.8% to EUR 188.7 million, mainly due to significantly higher sales and marketing expenses, as well as R&D and digitalization costs. This resulted in a robust operating result (EBIT) of EUR 101.2 million, a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year.
The financial result was impacted by the acquisition of the majority stake in Rocket Solution. As a consequence of the accounting treatment of the acquisition, the loans that Kardex had granted to fund the startup since 2021, were written off in full. Due to this one-time non-cash effect of roughly EUR 39 million, the net profit for the period decreased to EUR 41.8 million (EUR 80.8 million).
At business unit level, Kardex Mlog's bookings reached EUR 187.1 million, up by 45.9%, its order backlog amounted to EUR 191.4 million, up by 59.3%, at the end of the period, and net revenues reached EUR 115.9 million, up by 11.3%. At Kardex AS Solutions, bookings increased by 59.1% to EUR 235.5 million. The order backlog reached EUR 154.1 million, up by 83.5%, and net revenues rose by 24.7% to EUR 162.6 million.
