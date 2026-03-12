

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swire Properties (1972.HK) reported fiscal 2025 loss to shareholders HK$1.5 billion compared to a loss of HK$766 million, prior year. Reported loss per share was HK$0.27 compared to a loss of HK$0.13. Underlying profit was HK$8.62 billion, up 27%. Underlying profit per share was HK$1.49 compared to HK$1.16. Recurring underlying profit was HK$6.26 billion, down 3%. Recurring underlying profit per share was HK$1.09 compared to HK$1.11.



Fiscal 2025 revenue was HK$16.04 billion compared to HK$14.43 billion, an increase of 11% from prior year.



Shares of Swire Properties are trading at HK$23.84, down 3.72%.



