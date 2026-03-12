

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Swire Properties Limited (SWPFY, 1972.HK), a property company, said on Thursday that Lung Ngan Yee has resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 12.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Roy George Shearer as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 12.



Shearer, who joined Swire in 2015, held senior finance roles in the shipping and marine services divisions in Singapore and the UK. He was appointed as Group Director of Finance at Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, an affiliate of Swire Properties in 2021.



