Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen appoints Michelle C. Werner as EVP, President of North America

PARIS, FRANCE, 12 March 2026 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Michelle C. Werner as Executive Vice President (EVP), President of North America, effective 23 March 2026. Michelle will serve on the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and will report directly to Ipsen's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Loew.

"I am very pleased to welcome Michelle to Ipsen and to the Executive Leadership Team. She brings a wealth of experience in leading teams both in the U.S. and around the world and has a deep understanding of the United States and all the great opportunities that this market offers for Ipsen at a moment when we are accelerating the growth of our portfolio in rare diseases, oncology and neurosciences. These are therapeutic areas where Michelle has excelled over her extensive career" declared David Loew, CEO.

Michelle joins us from Alltrna, a U.S.-based biotech, where she has served as President and CEO since 2022. Michelle has spent her 25+ year career in the pharmaceutical industry, starting at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) first in the sales and commercial teams in UK at country level and then marketing for the EMEA region within their Oncology division. In 2009 she was appointed Director for Global Market Access for their Oncology & Virology portfolios, back in the U.S. In 2011 she was appointed Global Brand Lead for their Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) portfolio and in 2014 she became the U.S. Brand Lead for their Reyataz and Evotaz franchises. In 2015 Michelle moved to AstraZeneca to serve as Head of the Immuno-Oncology franchise & Oncology business unit in the U.S. where she oversaw several major product launches. In 2018 she was appointed Country President for the Nordics & Baltics based in Sweden. In 2020 Michelle came back to the U.S. as Global Franchise Head for Hematology. Shortly after, she moved to Novartis Oncology where she served as Global Franchise Head for Solid Tumors starting in July 2020, before joining Alltrna.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Executive Leadership Team and look forward to leading Ipsen's operations and teams in the United States at such a fascinating moment of the company's transformation", said Michelle. "Joining a company that brings together two therapeutic areas where I have deep passion and expertise such as rare diseases and oncology, is one of those unique opportunities that comes at the right time in my journey. I look forward to working with the team to make a beneficial impact for the patients we serve."

Keira Driansky, EVP and President for North America, is leaving the company to pursue external opportunities. During her two years at Ipsen, Keira has led an important transformation of the U.S. affiliate increasing the growth in US sales and the visibility of Ipsen's brand in the U.S. The company thanks Keira for her contributions during her tenure.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 100 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit www.Ipsen.com.

Ipsen Contacts



Investors Henry Wheeler henry.wheeler@ipsen.com +33 7 66 47 11 49 Khalid Deojee khalid.deojee@ipsen.com +33 6 66 01 95 26 Media Sally Bain sally.bain@ipsen.com +1 857 320 0517 Anne Liontas anne.liontas.ext@ipsen.com +33 7 67 34 72 96

Disclaimers and/or forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen's future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words 'believes', 'anticipates' and 'expects' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen's expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen's patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen's activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen's business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen's business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen's latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com .

Attachments