

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZAL.DE) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR215.1 million, or EUR0.82 per share. This compares with EUR251.1 million, or EUR0.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to EUR12.346 billion from EUR10.572 billion last year.



Zalando SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR215.1 Mln. vs. EUR251.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.82 vs. EUR0.96 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.346 Bln vs. EUR10.572 Bln last year.



Citing the current strong momentum, the company has announced a share repurchase program of up to EUR 300 million. This corresponds to around 5% of shares outstanding. The share repurchase will be financed by the company's strong cash flow position. Zalando intends to cancel the repurchased shares.



Zalando will also continue to invest EUR 240 million to EUR 300 million in capital expenditures to boost its technology platform and infrastructure to capture a larger share of Europe's EUR 500 billion fashion market.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Zalando SE anticipates adjusted EBIT of EUR 660 million to EUR 740 million, up 12% to 25% from the previous year.



The company anticipates revenue of EUR 13.8 billion to EUR 14.4 billion, up 12% to 17% from last year.



