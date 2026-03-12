Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (FSE: A418KR), (the "Company" or "Sienna") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Financing") to raise $270,000 at a price of $0.15 per flow-through share (each, a "FT Share"). No warrants will be issued, and no finders' fees will be paid. Proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used on the Company's existing projects in Saskatchewan.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources states, "This flow-through will enable Sienna to work on our Saskatchewan Copper/Gold project that is directly bordering Ramp Metals Inc, who are drilling right now. This small flow-through keeps dilution to a minimum and enables an initial work program in Canada as we also expect to be very active in the USA on our lithium and gold projects in the first half of 2026."

FT Shares issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Financing. The Financing is subject to final approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

If you have any questions regarding this Financing, please contact Jason Gigliotti directly at info@siennaresources.com or call 604.897.7440.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

"Jason Gigliotti"

President

Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288170

Source: Sienna Resources Inc.