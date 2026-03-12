

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said on Thursday that it has recorded a further strong progress in the second half of the full year, consistent with its existing expectations.



The company, said: 'Based on our progress in the year to date and our current expectations for the remainder of the year, we continue to expect that we will deliver, in the year as a whole, mid-teens percentage organic constant currency revenue growth, including a continued benefit from premium growth in photonics within the environmental & analysis sector, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 22%.'



The Group's results for the year to March 31 will be released on June 11.



