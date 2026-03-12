

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.7111 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7152.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie slipped to 113.12 and 1.6236 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 113.68 and 1.6173, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to 0.9665 and 1.2060 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9722 and 1.2095, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro, 0.94 against the loonie and 1.17 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News