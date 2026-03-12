Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
WKN: 657892 | ISIN: JP3902900004 | Ticker-Symbol: MFZ
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 10:08
14,588 Euro
-1,76 % -0,262
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Dow Jones News
12.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc - Removal

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority 
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc - Removal 
12-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
12/03/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
12/03/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                              Listing Category    ISIN 
 
4.30%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 26/01/2035; fully paid;(Represented by  Debt and debt-like   XS0209877074 --  
notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each)                     securities 
 
 
5.12%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 15/03/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and debt-like   XS0213843211 --  
notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each)                     securities 
 
 
4.15%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 02/02/2035; fully paid;(Represented by  Debt and debt-like   XS0210793088 --  
notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each)                     securities 
 
 
3.00%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 29/11/2024; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and debt-like   XS0205204935 --  
notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000)                        securities

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 420798 
EQS News ID:  2289718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
