DJ Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc - Removal 12-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/03/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 12/03/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 4.30%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 26/01/2035; fully paid;(Represented by Debt and debt-like XS0209877074 -- notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each) securities 5.12%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 15/03/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS0213843211 -- notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each) securities 4.15%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 02/02/2035; fully paid;(Represented by Debt and debt-like XS0210793088 -- notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000 each) securities 3.00%/Index-Linked Callable Notes due 29/11/2024; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS0205204935 -- notes to bearer of JPY50,000,000) securities

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 420798 EQS News ID: 2289718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)