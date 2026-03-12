AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the preschool group MAM's Kinderopvang in the Netherlands

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in MAM's Kinderopvang. The acquisition includes 13 preschools with 860 childcare seats in the Netherlands and is in line with AcadeMedia's international growth strategy, with the long-term objective of generating 50 percent of Group revenue outside the Swedish schooling voucher system. In 2025, MAM's Kinderopvang reported net revenue of approximately EUR 13 million, with adjusted EBITA exceeding the Group's profitability target.

"The Netherlands is a prioritised market for AcadeMedia, and we are pleased to further strengthen our position. With the addition of 13 preschools to our existing portfolio of 33 preschools and 11 primary and secondary schools we expand our local footprint and strengthen our preschool organisation in the country", says Kristofer Hammar, Head of Preschool & International Division at AcadeMedia.

MAM's Kinderopvang was founded by the current owner in 2010 and offers preschool and afterschool provision in the Appeldoorn region. With their 13 preschools, MAM's has a strong position in the local community. The acquisition represents a strategic step for AcadeMedia, enabling expansion into new regions in the Netherlands while further strengthening the Groups platform in the country.

Following the acquisition, AcadeMedia's operation in the Netherlands will consist of 46 preschools and 11 schools. The acquisition is in line with AcadeMedia's target to expand internationally with the objective of generating 50 percent of Group revenue outside Sweden. The acquisition of MAM's Kinderopvang is an important milestone to reach this goal. AcadeMedia's international business currently includes Norway, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, England, and Finland and stands for more than 30 percent of total turnover.

About Us

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe's largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se