TOKYO, Mar 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that it is launching an initiative to raise public awareness of the importance of sleep in collaboration with the smartphone application "Pokemon Sleep".It is estimated that 12.4 million adults in Japan-equivalent to 11.8% of the adult population-experience insomnia and the resulting daytime functional impairments.(1) According to the 2023 National Health and Nutrition Survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the percentage of people aged 20 and older who feel they have sufficient rest through sleep has shown a gradual decline, highlighting a consistent downward trend for over a decade.(2) The proportion of people who sleep less than six hours per night has also reached 38.5% among men and 43.6% among women.(2)The feeling of insufficient rest has been linked to decreased daytime performance and an increased risk of lifestyle-related diseases, and securing adequate sleep in terms of both quality and quantity is essential for health promotion and maintenance across all age groups.(3) Accordingly, the importance of educational activities aimed at disseminating accurate sleep knowledge is increasing.This initiative is part of Eisai's efforts to build an ecosystem in the sleep field, a key focus area for the company. By leveraging Eisai's scientific expertise in sleep and the ability of "Pokemon Sleep" to "inspire action through fun", the collaboration aims to create opportunities for all generations to reflect on their own sleep and daytime performance, and subsequently raise awareness of the importance of healthy sleep.As the first step of this collaborative awareness initiative, Eisai will provide the picture book "Snorlax's Dream" to medical institutions across Japan that are actively involved in sleep disorder consultation, primarily to those registered with "Sleep Consultation Navigator" information site powered by Eisai. The story is set in the world of "Pokemon Sleep". Through an adventure in search of Snorlax, the Pokemon characters convey the "importance of getting sufficient sleep and staying healthy" and "tips for a good sleep" in an entertaining way to readers of all ages. By making the picture book available in the waiting areas of medical institutions, the initiative aims to encourage patients to reflect on their own sleep habits in an environment where they are more likely to be considering their physical condition and lifestyle. Additionally, under the collaboration with Pokemon Sleep, Eisai plans to expand its awareness activities by updating patient education leaflets and creating video content that promotes healthy sleep habits.(Please note that all materials provided are intended for distribution to medical institutions in Japan.)Eisai aims to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities not only through the development of therapeutic drugs, but also by building an ecosystem in collaboration with other industries. Together with "Pokemon Sleep," Eisai will continue to create an environment where people of different generations can reflect on their sleep habits and achieve positive behavioral changes toward a healthy lifestyle. Through these efforts, Eisai will further contribute not only to individuals living with insomnia and their families but also to those who have concerns about their sleep.About "Pokemon Sleep"Pokemon Sleep, the sleep tracker app that turns sleep into entertainment, can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Learn more about Pokemon Sleep at PokemonSleep.net.[Product Information]Title: Pokemon SleepMSRP: Free to play *Features in-app purchasesPublisher: The Pokemon CompanyDeveloper: SELECT BUTTON Inc.Platforms: iOS/AndroidGenre: SimulationMode: Single-playerSupported languages: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, Traditional Chinese *The "Spanish" supported by this software is European Spanish.[Official website] https://www.pokemonsleep.net/en/[App store] https://app.adjust.com/1xkxcsv1The Pokemon Company was established to manage the Pokemon brand. Currently, the company develops and produces video games, which is where Pokemon originates, as well as trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events, and the Pokemon Center, directly managed Pokemon shops.About the Sleep Information Website Operated by EisaiEisai provides basic knowledge about sleep and insomnia, self-checks for sleep, information about treatments and medications for insomnia, through "Sodan.e-Nemuri". Additionally, the website offers a wide range of content about sleep for those struggling with sleep issues, including the "Sleep Consultation Navigator" which helps users search for medical institutions that can provide advice and treatments for sleep disorders and insomnia. Please see https://e-nemuri.eisai.jp/ for details. (Japanese only)References1. Clinical Guideline for the Management and Treatment of Sleep Disorders, 3rd Edition (Japanese only)2. The 2023 National Health and Nutrition Survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Japanese only) https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/10900000/001338334.pdf3. Sleep Guide for Health Promotion 2023 - Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Japanese only)https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/001305530.pdf