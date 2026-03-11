Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in which we earned both U.S. GAAP net and core investment income of $0.29 per share and net realized income of $0.48 per share. During the quarter, we funded $52 million of investments and received $54 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $1.01 billion at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $333 million in distributions, equivalent to $18.27 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $8.40 $0.29

$9.64 $0.35

$36.88 $1.30

$41.93 $1.64 Core net investment income(1) 8.53 0.29

10.15 0.37

38.46 1.36

43.74 1.71 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 5.49 0.19

5.95 0.22

1.54 0.05

(15.74) (0.62) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.01) -

(0.02) -

(0.07) -

(0.09) - Loss on debt extinguishment (0.06) -

- -

(0.23) (0.01)

- - Total realized income(2) $13.82 $0.48

$15.57 $0.57

$38.12 $1.34

$26.10 $1.02 Distributions (11.58) (0.40)

(10.90) (0.40)

(45.46) (1.60)

(41.22) (1.61) Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation

on investments (8.61) (0.30)

(6.86) (0.25)

(11.10) (0.39)

19.57 0.76 Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign

currency translation - -

(0.02) -

0.03 -

(0.02) - Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on

investments in taxable subsidiaries - -

- -

- -

0.19 0.01 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $5.21 $0.18

$8.69 $0.32

$27.05 $0.95

$45.84 $1.79 Weighted average shares outstanding

28,947,254



27,174,972



28,364,809



25,596,593





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)





As of

As of











December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Investments at fair value

$1,007.6

$953.5







Total assets

$1,041.3

$980.9







Net assets

$371.2

$369.9







Shares outstanding

28,947,254

27,481,118







Net asset value per share

$12.82

$13.46





























Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 New investments

$52.1

$17.8

$194.1

$221.2 Repayments of investments

(54.0)

(15.5)

(139.7)

(151.8) Net activity

($1.9)

$2.3

$54.4

$69.4





















As of

As of











December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Number of portfolio company investments

115

105







Number of debt investments

100

92

























Weighted average yield of debt and other

income producing investments (3)















Cash

8.5 %

9.5 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.4 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.4 %







Total

9.3 %

10.3 %

























Weighted average yield of total

investments(4)















Cash

7.9 %

8.9 %







PIK

0.5 %

0.4 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.4 %







Total

8.7 %

9.7 %













(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $25.2 million and $25.6 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $17.5 million and $16.2 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.5 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.9 million and $2.6 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $9.0 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $1.3 million and $0.8 million. The Company waived $0.7 million and $0.0 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for net operating expenses of $16.8 million and $16.2 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $8.4 million and $9.6 million, or $0.29 and $0.35 per common share based on 28,947,254 and 27,174,972 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $8.5 million and $10.1 million, or $0.29 and $0.37 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($8.6) million and ($6.9) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains of $5.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.2 million and $8.7 million, or $0.18 and $0.32 per common share, based on 28,947,254 and 27,174,972 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million and $350.0 million, respectively.

On December 31, 2025, we prepaid the remaining $50.0 million in aggregate principal of the 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 in full.

As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $236.6 million and $175.4 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For both the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($11.6 million and $10.9 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.0 million of the dividends declared in 2025 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 1, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*

Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and healthcare

compliance solutions

$ 500,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

October 2, 2025

J.R. Watkins, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of home and personal care products





$ 225,000

Priority Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

October 3, 2025

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 183,470

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

October 17, 2025

Fidus Systems Inc.

Provider of outsourced electronic product development and

engineering services

$ 4,759,099

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 3,172,733

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 267,728

Equity Add-On Investment

October 22, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 120,000

Priority Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

October 27, 2025

Channel Partners Intermediateco, LLC*

Provider of outsourced marketing services

$ 35,175

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

November 6, 2025

Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution

equipment

$ 3,523,787

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,549,698

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 73,776

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

November 6, 2025

Ad.Net Acquisition, LLC*

A digital marketing company that targets high-conversion

consumers through cost-per-click digital media advertising

$ 1,896,568

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 85,027

Equity Add-On Investment

November 12, 2025

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 228,112

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

November 19, 2025

SP L2 Holdings LLC*

Provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture

$ 14,832

Equity Add-On Investment

December 3, 2025

BC Partners Glengarry Co-Investment

LP*

Provider of business-to-business account based marketing services

$ 10,197

Equity New Investment

December 3, 2025

Pure Upper Holdco LLC

Environmental and ambulatory cleaning services for healthcare

facilities

$ 10,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,000,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 246,667

Equity Add-On Investment

December 5, 2025

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 471,156

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

SP CS Holdings LLC*

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$ 127,174

Equity Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 42,500

Priority Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

December 17, 2025

Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*

National commercial surface care and restoration company

$ 116,033

Equity New Investment

December 18, 2025

Pilot Power Group Acquisition, Inc.

Managed energy procurement and energy advisory services

$ 12,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 366,868

Equity Add-On Investment

December 22, 2025

Solid Surface Holdco, LLC*

National commercial surface care and restoration company

$ 38,000

Revolver Commitment New Investment

December 23, 2025

Valor Buyco, LLC

Provider of dispatched road services

$ 6,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 430,556

Equity Add-On Investment

December 31, 2025

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 942,301

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

December 31, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 103,720

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 579,226

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain (Loss)

Instrument Type Full Repayment

October 25, 2025

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end information

technologies solutions provider

$ 9,725,000

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 48,875

$ -

Delayed Draw Term Loan















$ 824,743

$ 656,088

Equity Full Repayment

November 3, 2025

NuSource Financial Acquisition, Inc.

Provider of technology integration

and installation of teller machines,

maintenance services, and security

solutions

$ 7,009,391

$ -

Unsecured Full Realization













$ 1,066,715

$ 1,066,715

Warrants Full Repayment

December 3, 2025

Xanitos, Inc.

Environmental and ambulatory

cleaning services for healthcare

facilities

$ 12,256,000

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,159,481

$ -

Delayed Draw Term Loan















$ 2,756,526

$ 1,703,048

Equity Full Repayment

December 5, 2025

Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of

catalysts and other industrial

products

$ 6,703,125

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Realization

December 8, 2025

EHI Buyer, Inc.

Provider of design, engineering,

installation, and maintenance

services for building management

systems

$ 1,526,922

$ 1,305,158

Equity

*Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 11, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 2, 2026

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled

services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine

industry

$ 2,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 43,413

Equity New Investment

January 9, 2026

Silver Parent, LLC

Senior-care focused placement platform

$ 7,130,301

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 498,641

Equity Add-On Investment

January 15, 2026

GRC Java Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 42,783

Equity Add-On Investment

January 20, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &

settlement, and property and casualty insurance

brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 380,186

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

January 21, 2026

evolv Holdco, LLC*

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 8,036

Equity Add-On Investment

February 2, 2026

BI Investors, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis

therapy services

$ 5,743

Equity Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Green Topco Holdings, LLC*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$ 16,598

Equity Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 628,201

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

February 6, 2026

SP MWM Holdco LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and

equipment

$ 194,667

Equity Add-On Investment

February 18, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &

settlement, and property and casualty insurance

brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

February 25, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 1,256,415

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

March 3, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &

settlement, and property and casualty insurance

brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

March 3, 2026

Precision Strategies, LLC

Strategic communications and marketing agency

$ 6,176,011

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment New Investment

March 6, 2026

Synergy Health Partners

Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care

$ 4,000,000

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 136,634

Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of

high-performance advanced

materials and assemblies

$ 8,169,324

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,182,247

$ -

Delayed Draw Term Loan Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Camp Profiles LLC

Provider of digital marketing

services to small and medium-sized

businesses

$ 12,041,875

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Realization













$ 969,138

$ 719,138

Equity Full Repayment

February 3, 2026

Arctiq, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added

reseller and associated service

provider

$ 12,202,671

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 399,965

$ -

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 11, 2026 was $253.9 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

On February 27, 2026, the SBIC I subsidiary repaid all principal and accrued interest related to SBA-guaranteed debentures maturing on March 1, 2026. The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 11, 2026 was $260.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January 2026, February 2026, and March 2026 as follows:





Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 1/16/2026

1/30/2026

1/30/2026

2/13/2026

$ 0.1133 1/16/2026

2/27/2026

2/27/2026

3/13/2026

$ 0.1133 1/16/2026

3/31/2026

3/31/2026

4/15/2026

$ 0.1133

Acquisition of Stellus Capital Management

On February 5, 2026, we announced that Stellus Capital Management entered into a definitive agreement with P10 Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (formerly known as P10, Inc.) ("Ridgepost"), pursuant to which Ridgepost will acquire Stellus Capital Management, our external investment adviser (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Stellus Capital Management will continue to be managed by its current partners, who will retain control of its day-to-day operations, including investment decisions and investment committee processes, and Stellus Capital Management will continue to serve as our external investment adviser. Consummation of the Transaction will result in a change of control of Stellus Capital Management, which will result in an assignment and corresponding termination of the Investment Advisory Agreement under the 1940 Act. Our Board and stockholders will therefore be asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement with Stellus Capital Management (the "New Investment Advisory Agreement"), the terms of which are expected to remain the same as the Investment Advisory Agreement, other than the initial term of the New Investment Advisory Agreement. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur mid-2026 and is subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. If approved, the New Investment Advisory Agreement will take effect following the closing of the Transaction.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Adopts Stock Repurchase Program

Today the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $20.0 million of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001 (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided that the Company complies with the prohibitions under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless amended or extended by the Company's board of directors, the Company expects the Repurchase Program to be in place until the earlier of March 2, 2027 or until $20.0 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

The Company's board of directors authorized the Repurchase Program because it believes the sustained market volatility and uncertainty may cause the Company's common stock to be undervalued from time to time. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company has not yet been active in the Repurchase Program and there are no assurances that it will engage in repurchases, but if market conditions warrant, the Company now has the ability to take advantage of situations where the Company's management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 401700. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, March 20, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 53704. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES













December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $33,603,521 and $17,934,808,

respectively)

$ 14,953,132

$ 7,652,436 Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,806,660)



3,750,674



- Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $987,729,505

and $943,853,898, respectively)



988,919,589



945,845,252 Cash and cash equivalents



25,050,156



20,058,594 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



581,509



335,689 Interest receivable



6,375,996



4,947,765 Income tax receivable



1,385,387



1,301,965 Other receivables



85,000



87,995 Related party receivable



20



3,687 Prepaid expenses



150,843



666,866 Total Assets

$ 1,041,252,306

$ 980,900,249 LIABILITIES











Notes Payable

$ 122,671,409

$ 99,444,355 Credit Facility payable



233,167,360



172,314,315 SBA-guaranteed debentures



295,984,063



321,251,939 Dividends payable



3,858,669



3,663,233 Management fees payable



4,442,705



4,034,109 Income incentive fees payable



2,317,429



3,109,560 Interest payable



6,138,076



5,281,343 Unearned revenue



582,007



548,626 Administrative services payable



539,338



393,513 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



372,294



937,316 Total Liabilities

$ 670,073,350

$ 610,978,309 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 371,178,956

$ 369,921,940 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,947,254

and 27,481,118 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 28,947

$ 27,481 Paid-in capital



397,829,793



379,549,272 Total distributable loss



(26,679,784)



(9,654,813) Net Assets

$ 371,178,956

$ 369,921,940 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 1,041,252,306

$ 980,900,249 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 12.82

$ 13.46

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the years ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 INVESTMENT INCOME

















From controlled investments:

















Interest income

$ -

$ 81,636

$ 37,897 From non-controlled, affiliated investments

















Interest income

$ 8,990

$ -

$ - Payment-in-kind interest income



217,434



-



- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

















Interest income

$ 91,999,416

$ 96,494,073

$ 98,177,254 Payment-in-kind interest income



5,538,838



3,310,111



3,801,637 Other income



4,374,272



4,850,313



3,830,780 Total Investment Income

$ 102,138,950

$ 104,736,133

$ 105,847,568 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 17,178,177

$ 15,698,129

$ 15,452,347 Valuation fees



407,358



380,239



373,628 Administrative services expenses



2,134,816



1,916,283



1,908,191 Income incentive fees



8,393,139



10,045,966



10,189,888 Capital gains incentive fee (reversal)



-



-



(569,528) Professional fees



1,940,744



1,190,232



1,455,372 Directors' fees



409,000



412,000



406,000 Insurance expense



396,862



499,913



492,596 Interest expense and other fees



34,943,265



31,506,068



32,011,317 Income tax expense



1,580,338



1,808,838



1,333,452 Other general and administrative expenses



1,182,690



1,175,765



891,170 Total Operating Expenses

$ 68,566,389

$ 64,633,433

$ 63,944,433 Income incentive fee waiver



(3,310,981)



(1,826,893)



(307,442) Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 65,255,408

$ 62,806,540

$ 63,636,991 Net Investment Income

$ 36,883,542

$ 41,929,593

$ 42,210,577 Net realized loss on controlled investments

$ (1,132,576)

$ -

$ - Net realized loss on non-controlled, affiliated investments



(6,314,327)



-



- Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



8,977,487



(15,737,004)



(30,211,467) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(68,844)



(94,730)



(112,481) Loss on debt extinguishment



(226,095)



-



- Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled investments



4,395,102



826,772



(430,577) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated investments



4,140,601



-



- Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments



(19,642,634)



18,743,637



3,222,729 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



33,073



(14,755)



(6,504) Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on

investments



-



188,893



(126,957) Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments



-



2,221



2,987,847 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 27,045,329



45,844,627



17,533,167 Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 1.30

$ 1.64

$ 1.92 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and

diluted

$ 0.95

$ 1.79

$ 0.80 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted



28,364,809



25,596,593



22,004,648 Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted

$ 1.60

$ 1.61

$ 1.61

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS





Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss) earnings

Net Assets Balances as of December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

-



-



-



42,210,577



42,210,577 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(30,211,467)



(30,211,467) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(112,481)



(112,481) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



2,792,152



2,792,152 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(6,504)



(6,504) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



(126,957)



(126,957) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

-



-



-



2,987,847



2,987,847 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,348,766)



1,348,766



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(35,080,734)



(35,080,734) Distributions from net realized capital gains

-



-



-



(446,746)



(446,746) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

4,458,873



4,458



62,153,030



-



62,157,488 Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (16,003,321)

$ 319,939,788 Net investment income

-



-



-



41,929,593



41,929,593 Net realized loss on investments

-



-



-



(15,737,004)



(15,737,004) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(94,730)



(94,730) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



19,570,409



19,570,409 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



(14,755)



(14,755) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

-



-



-



188,893



188,893 Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

-



-



-



2,221



2,221 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,727,556)



1,727,556



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(40,679,308)



(40,679,308) Distributions from net realized capital gains

-



-



-



(544,367)



(544,367) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

3,355,476



3,356



45,357,844



-



45,361,200 Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$ 27,481

$ 379,549,272

$ (9,654,813)

$ 369,921,940 Net investment income

-



-



-



36,883,542



36,883,542 Net realized gain on investments

-



-



-



1,530,584



1,530,584 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



(68,844)



(68,844) Loss on debt extinguishment

-



-



-



(226,095)



(226,095) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

-



-



-



(11,106,931)



(11,106,931) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



33,073



33,073 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(1,391,127)



1,391,127



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(45,461,427)



(45,461,427) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

1,466,136



1,466



19,671,648



-



19,673,114 Balances at December 31, 2025

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (26,679,784)

$ 371,178,956

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























For the years ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 27,045,329

$ 45,844,627

$ 17,533,167 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(194,071,248)



(221,154,933)



(183,858,762) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



139,652,991



151,834,875



134,223,224 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



11,106,931



(19,570,409)



(2,792,152) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translations



(33,073)



14,755



6,360 Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(5,756,272)



(3,310,111)



(3,799,843) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,891,683)



(2,715,802)



(2,749,543) Deferred tax (benefit) provision



-



(188,893)



126,957 Amortization of loan structure fees



1,212,581



1,140,079



657,323 Amortization of deferred financing costs



692,393



447,943



446,720 Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



96,093



-



- Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(29,855)



-



- Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



732,124



978,582



1,255,753 Net realized (gain) loss on investments



(1,530,584)



15,737,004



30,211,467 Loss on debt extinguishment



226,095



-



- Changes in other assets and liabilities

















Increase in interest receivable



(1,428,231)



(65,427)



(897,929) (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable



(83,422)



286,743



(1,588,708) Decrease (increase) in other receivables



2,995



(45,000)



(8,750) Decrease (increase) in related party receivables



3,667



(3,687)



- Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



516,023



(60,192)



60,593 Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



408,596



1,115,573



(4,231,871) (Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable



(792,131)



224,380



420,772 Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



-



-



(569,528) Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



145,825



(8,638)



45,232 Increase in interest payable



856,733



40,179



600,323 Decrease in related party payable



-



-



(1,060,321) Increase in unearned revenue



33,381



150,901



77,050 Decrease in income tax payable



-



-



(1,175,373) (Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(565,022)



658,971



(197,248) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (24,449,764)

$ (28,648,480)

$ (17,265,087) Cash Flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 20,588,960

$ 46,494,756

$ 63,348,436 Sales load for common stock issued



(308,998)



(698,166)



(943,248) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(606,848)



(428,078)



(253,913) Stockholder distributions paid



(45,265,991)



(37,560,442)



(35,527,480) Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable



124,877,750



-



- Repayment of Notes Payable



(100,060,870)



-



- Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(2,574,553)



-



- Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(26,000,000)



-



11,400,000 Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



-



(277,590) Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(1,622,524)



(691,137)



(2,663,106) Borrowings under Credit Facility



300,550,000



187,900,000



108,400,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(240,135,600)



(172,435,600)



(148,135,600) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities

$ 29,441,326

$ 22,581,333

$ (4,652,501) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 4,991,562

$ (6,067,147)

$ (21,917,588) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



20,058,594



26,125,741



48,043,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 25,050,156

$ 20,058,594

$ 26,125,741 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 31,383,195

$ 28,899,285

$ 29,051,198 Income and excise tax paid



1,663,760



1,808,838



2,508,825 Exchange of investments



1,663,301



8,256,411



3,610,846

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net investment income

$8,398,065

$9,641,326

$36,883,542

$41,929,593 Income tax expense

136,154

503,890

1,580,338

1,808,838 Core net investment income

$8,534,219

$10,145,216

$38,463,880

$43,738,431

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.29

$0.35

$1.30

$1.64 Core net investment income per share

$0.29

$0.37

$1.36

$1.71

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net investment income

$8,398,065

$9,641,326

$36,883,542

$41,929,593 Net realized gain (loss) on investments

5,490,677

5,952,860

1,530,584

(15,737,004) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(9,764)

(17,740)

(68,844)

(94,730) Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on

investments

-

-

-

2,221 Loss on debt extinguishment

(61,333)

-

(226,095)

- Total realized net investment income

$13,817,645

$15,576,446

$38,119,187

$26,100,080

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.29

$0.35

$1.30

$1.64 Realized net investment income per share

$0.48

$0.57

$1.34

$1.02

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation