WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088 | Ticker-Symbol: GO0
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 07:33
8,043 Euro
-0,79 % -0,064
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9558,07411:48
7,9558,07411:48
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 22:52 Uhr
25 Leser
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in which we earned both U.S. GAAP net and core investment income of $0.29 per share and net realized income of $0.48 per share. During the quarter, we funded $52 million of investments and received $54 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $1.01 billion at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $333 million in distributions, equivalent to $18.27 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$8.40

$0.29


$9.64

$0.35


$36.88

$1.30


$41.93

$1.64

Core net investment income(1)

8.53

0.29


10.15

0.37


38.46

1.36


43.74

1.71

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

5.49

0.19


5.95

0.22


1.54

0.05


(15.74)

(0.62)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(0.01)

-


(0.02)

-


(0.07)

-


(0.09)

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

(0.06)

-


-

-


(0.23)

(0.01)


-

-

Total realized income(2)

$13.82

$0.48


$15.57

$0.57


$38.12

$1.34


$26.10

$1.02

Distributions

(11.58)

(0.40)


(10.90)

(0.40)


(45.46)

(1.60)


(41.22)

(1.61)

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation
on investments

(8.61)

(0.30)


(6.86)

(0.25)


(11.10)

(0.39)


19.57

0.76

Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign
currency translation

-

-


(0.02)

-


0.03

-


(0.02)

-

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on
investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-


-

-


-

-


0.19

0.01

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$5.21

$0.18


$8.69

$0.32


$27.05

$0.95


$45.84

$1.79

Weighted average shares outstanding


28,947,254



27,174,972



28,364,809



25,596,593



(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)



As of


As of







December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Investments at fair value


$1,007.6


$953.5





Total assets


$1,041.3


$980.9





Net assets


$371.2


$369.9





Shares outstanding


28,947,254


27,481,118





Net asset value per share


$12.82


$13.46
















Three Months Ended


Years Ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

New investments


$52.1


$17.8


$194.1


$221.2

Repayments of investments


(54.0)


(15.5)


(139.7)


(151.8)

Net activity


($1.9)


$2.3


$54.4


$69.4












As of


As of







December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Number of portfolio company investments


115


105





Number of debt investments


100


92














Weighted average yield of debt and other
income producing investments (3)









Cash


8.5 %


9.5 %





Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.5 %


0.4 %





Fee amortization


0.3 %


0.4 %





Total


9.3 %


10.3 %














Weighted average yield of total
investments(4)









Cash


7.9 %


8.9 %





PIK


0.5 %


0.4 %





Fee amortization


0.3 %


0.4 %





Total


8.7 %


9.7 %







(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $25.2 million and $25.6 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $17.5 million and $16.2 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.5 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.9 million and $2.6 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $9.0 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $1.3 million and $0.8 million. The Company waived $0.7 million and $0.0 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for net operating expenses of $16.8 million and $16.2 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $8.4 million and $9.6 million, or $0.29 and $0.35 per common share based on 28,947,254 and 27,174,972 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $8.5 million and $10.1 million, or $0.29 and $0.37 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($8.6) million and ($6.9) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains of $5.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.2 million and $8.7 million, or $0.18 and $0.32 per common share, based on 28,947,254 and 27,174,972 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million and $350.0 million, respectively.

On December 31, 2025, we prepaid the remaining $50.0 million in aggregate principal of the 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 in full.

As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $236.6 million and $175.4 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For both the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($11.6 million and $10.9 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.0 million of the dividends declared in 2025 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 1, 2025


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*


Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and healthcare
compliance solutions


$

500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


October 2, 2025


J.R. Watkins, LLC*


Manufacturer and distributor of home and personal care products


$

225,000


Priority Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


October 3, 2025


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

183,470


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


October 17, 2025


Fidus Systems Inc.


Provider of outsourced electronic product development and
engineering services


$

4,759,099


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

3,172,733


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

267,728


Equity

Add-On Investment


October 22, 2025


Recharged Opco, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

120,000


Priority Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


October 27, 2025


Channel Partners Intermediateco, LLC*


Provider of outsourced marketing services


$

35,175


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


November 6, 2025


Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*


Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution
equipment


$

3,523,787


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,549,698


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

73,776


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


November 6, 2025


Ad.Net Acquisition, LLC*


A digital marketing company that targets high-conversion
consumers through cost-per-click digital media advertising


$

1,896,568


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

85,027


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 12, 2025


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

228,112


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


November 19, 2025


SP L2 Holdings LLC*


Provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture


$

14,832


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 3, 2025


BC Partners Glengarry Co-Investment
LP*


Provider of business-to-business account based marketing services


$

10,197


Equity

New Investment


December 3, 2025


Pure Upper Holdco LLC


Environmental and ambulatory cleaning services for healthcare
facilities


$

10,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,000,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

246,667


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 5, 2025


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services broker


$

471,156


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


December 15, 2025


SP CS Holdings LLC*


Provider of product testing and consumer insights


$

127,174


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 15, 2025


Recharged Opco, LLC*


Provider of residential electrical services


$

42,500


Priority Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


December 17, 2025


Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*


National commercial surface care and restoration company


$

116,033


Equity

New Investment


December 18, 2025


Pilot Power Group Acquisition, Inc.


Managed energy procurement and energy advisory services


$

12,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

366,868


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 22, 2025


Solid Surface Holdco, LLC*


National commercial surface care and restoration company


$

38,000


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


December 23, 2025


Valor Buyco, LLC


Provider of dispatched road services


$

6,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

430,556


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 31, 2025


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services broker


$

942,301


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


December 31, 2025


FairWave Holdings, LLC*


Specialty coffee platform


$

103,720


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

579,226


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Gain (Loss)


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


October 25, 2025


Heartland Business Systems, LLC


End-to-end information
technologies solutions provider


$

9,725,000


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

48,875


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan









$

824,743


$

656,088


Equity

Full Repayment


November 3, 2025


NuSource Financial Acquisition, Inc.


Provider of technology integration
and installation of teller machines,
maintenance services, and security
solutions


$

7,009,391


$

-


Unsecured

Full Realization








$

1,066,715


$

1,066,715


Warrants

Full Repayment


December 3, 2025


Xanitos, Inc.


Environmental and ambulatory
cleaning services for healthcare
facilities


$

12,256,000


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,159,481


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan









$

2,756,526


$

1,703,048


Equity

Full Repayment


December 5, 2025


Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC


Manufacturer and distributor of
catalysts and other industrial
products


$

6,703,125


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Realization


December 8, 2025


EHI Buyer, Inc.


Provider of design, engineering,
installation, and maintenance
services for building management
systems


$

1,526,922


$

1,305,158


Equity

*Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 11, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


January 2, 2026


Bart & Associates, LLC*


Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine
industry


$

2,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

43,413


Equity

New Investment


January 9, 2026


Silver Parent, LLC


Senior-care focused placement platform


$

7,130,301


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

498,641


Equity

Add-On Investment


January 15, 2026


GRC Java Holdings, LLC*


Specialty coffee platform


$

42,783


Equity

Add-On Investment


January 20, 2026


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty insurance
brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

380,186


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


January 21, 2026


evolv Holdco, LLC*


Digital transformation consulting firm


$

8,036


Equity

Add-On Investment


February 2, 2026


BI Investors, LLC*


Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis
therapy services


$

5,743


Equity

Add-On Investment


February 3, 2026


Green Topco Holdings, LLC*


Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
associated service provider


$

16,598


Equity

Add-On Investment


February 3, 2026


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services broker


$

628,201


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


February 6, 2026


SP MWM Holdco LLC*


Provider of test and measurement services and
equipment


$

194,667


Equity

Add-On Investment


February 18, 2026


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty insurance
brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

190,093


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


February 25, 2026


Venbrook Buyer, LLC*


An independent insurance services broker


$

1,256,415


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


March 3, 2026


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty insurance
brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

190,093


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


March 3, 2026


Precision Strategies, LLC


Strategic communications and marketing agency


$

6,176,011


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


March 6, 2026


Synergy Health Partners


Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care


$

4,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

500,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

136,634


Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Gain


Instrument Type

Full Repayment


January 30, 2026


Luxium Solutions, LLC


Manufacturer and distributor of
high-performance advanced
materials and assemblies


$

8,169,324


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,182,247


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Repayment


January 30, 2026


Camp Profiles LLC


Provider of digital marketing
services to small and medium-sized
businesses


$

12,041,875


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Realization








$

969,138


$

719,138


Equity

Full Repayment


February 3, 2026


Arctiq, Inc.


Cyber-security focused value-added
reseller and associated service
provider


$

12,202,671


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

399,965


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 11, 2026 was $253.9 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

On February 27, 2026, the SBIC I subsidiary repaid all principal and accrued interest related to SBA-guaranteed debentures maturing on March 1, 2026. The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 11, 2026 was $260.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January 2026, February 2026, and March 2026 as follows:



Ex-Dividend


Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Date


Share

1/16/2026


1/30/2026


1/30/2026


2/13/2026


$

0.1133

1/16/2026


2/27/2026


2/27/2026


3/13/2026


$

0.1133

1/16/2026


3/31/2026


3/31/2026


4/15/2026


$

0.1133

Acquisition of Stellus Capital Management

On February 5, 2026, we announced that Stellus Capital Management entered into a definitive agreement with P10 Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (formerly known as P10, Inc.) ("Ridgepost"), pursuant to which Ridgepost will acquire Stellus Capital Management, our external investment adviser (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Stellus Capital Management will continue to be managed by its current partners, who will retain control of its day-to-day operations, including investment decisions and investment committee processes, and Stellus Capital Management will continue to serve as our external investment adviser. Consummation of the Transaction will result in a change of control of Stellus Capital Management, which will result in an assignment and corresponding termination of the Investment Advisory Agreement under the 1940 Act. Our Board and stockholders will therefore be asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement with Stellus Capital Management (the "New Investment Advisory Agreement"), the terms of which are expected to remain the same as the Investment Advisory Agreement, other than the initial term of the New Investment Advisory Agreement. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur mid-2026 and is subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. If approved, the New Investment Advisory Agreement will take effect following the closing of the Transaction.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Adopts Stock Repurchase Program

Today the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $20.0 million of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001 (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided that the Company complies with the prohibitions under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless amended or extended by the Company's board of directors, the Company expects the Repurchase Program to be in place until the earlier of March 2, 2027 or until $20.0 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

The Company's board of directors authorized the Repurchase Program because it believes the sustained market volatility and uncertainty may cause the Company's common stock to be undervalued from time to time. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company has not yet been active in the Repurchase Program and there are no assurances that it will engage in repurchases, but if market conditions warrant, the Company now has the ability to take advantage of situations where the Company's management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 401700. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, March 20, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 53704. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES








December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS







Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $33,603,521 and $17,934,808,
respectively)


$

14,953,132


$

7,652,436

Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,806,660)



3,750,674



-

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $987,729,505
and $943,853,898, respectively)



988,919,589



945,845,252

Cash and cash equivalents



25,050,156



20,058,594

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



581,509



335,689

Interest receivable



6,375,996



4,947,765

Income tax receivable



1,385,387



1,301,965

Other receivables



85,000



87,995

Related party receivable



20



3,687

Prepaid expenses



150,843



666,866

Total Assets


$

1,041,252,306


$

980,900,249

LIABILITIES







Notes Payable


$

122,671,409


$

99,444,355

Credit Facility payable



233,167,360



172,314,315

SBA-guaranteed debentures



295,984,063



321,251,939

Dividends payable



3,858,669



3,663,233

Management fees payable



4,442,705



4,034,109

Income incentive fees payable



2,317,429



3,109,560

Interest payable



6,138,076



5,281,343

Unearned revenue



582,007



548,626

Administrative services payable



539,338



393,513

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



372,294



937,316

Total Liabilities


$

670,073,350


$

610,978,309

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

371,178,956


$

369,921,940

NET ASSETS







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,947,254
and 27,481,118 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

28,947


$

27,481

Paid-in capital



397,829,793



379,549,272

Total distributable loss



(26,679,784)



(9,654,813)

Net Assets


$

371,178,956


$

369,921,940

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

1,041,252,306


$

980,900,249

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

12.82


$

13.46

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




For the years ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME










From controlled investments:










Interest income


$

-


$

81,636


$

37,897

From non-controlled, affiliated investments










Interest income


$

8,990


$

-


$

-

Payment-in-kind interest income



217,434



-



-

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments










Interest income


$

91,999,416


$

96,494,073


$

98,177,254

Payment-in-kind interest income



5,538,838



3,310,111



3,801,637

Other income



4,374,272



4,850,313



3,830,780

Total Investment Income


$

102,138,950


$

104,736,133


$

105,847,568

OPERATING EXPENSES










Management fees


$

17,178,177


$

15,698,129


$

15,452,347

Valuation fees



407,358



380,239



373,628

Administrative services expenses



2,134,816



1,916,283



1,908,191

Income incentive fees



8,393,139



10,045,966



10,189,888

Capital gains incentive fee (reversal)



-



-



(569,528)

Professional fees



1,940,744



1,190,232



1,455,372

Directors' fees



409,000



412,000



406,000

Insurance expense



396,862



499,913



492,596

Interest expense and other fees



34,943,265



31,506,068



32,011,317

Income tax expense



1,580,338



1,808,838



1,333,452

Other general and administrative expenses



1,182,690



1,175,765



891,170

Total Operating Expenses


$

68,566,389


$

64,633,433


$

63,944,433

Income incentive fee waiver



(3,310,981)



(1,826,893)



(307,442)

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers


$

65,255,408


$

62,806,540


$

63,636,991

Net Investment Income


$

36,883,542


$

41,929,593


$

42,210,577

Net realized loss on controlled investments


$

(1,132,576)


$

-


$

-

Net realized loss on non-controlled, affiliated investments



(6,314,327)



-



-

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



8,977,487



(15,737,004)



(30,211,467)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(68,844)



(94,730)



(112,481)

Loss on debt extinguishment



(226,095)



-



-

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled investments



4,395,102



826,772



(430,577)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated investments



4,140,601



-



-

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments



(19,642,634)



18,743,637



3,222,729

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



33,073



(14,755)



(6,504)

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on
investments



-



188,893



(126,957)

Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments



-



2,221



2,987,847

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

27,045,329



45,844,627



17,533,167

Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted


$

1.30


$

1.64


$

1.92

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and
diluted


$

0.95


$

1.79


$

0.80

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and diluted



28,364,809



25,596,593



22,004,648

Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted


$

1.60


$

1.61


$

1.61

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS




Common Stock





Total






Number


Par


Paid-in


distributable






of shares


value


capital


(loss) earnings


Net Assets

Balances as of December 31, 2022


19,666,769


$

19,667


$

275,114,720


$

642,226


$

275,776,613

Net investment income


-



-



-



42,210,577



42,210,577

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(30,211,467)



(30,211,467)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(112,481)



(112,481)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



2,792,152



2,792,152

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(6,504)



(6,504)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



(126,957)



(126,957)

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments


-



-



-



2,987,847



2,987,847

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,348,766)



1,348,766



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(35,080,734)



(35,080,734)

Distributions from net realized capital gains


-



-



-



(446,746)



(446,746)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


4,458,873



4,458



62,153,030



-



62,157,488

Balances at December 31, 2023


24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(16,003,321)


$

319,939,788

Net investment income


-



-



-



41,929,593



41,929,593

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(15,737,004)



(15,737,004)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(94,730)



(94,730)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



19,570,409



19,570,409

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(14,755)



(14,755)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



188,893



188,893

Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments


-



-



-



2,221



2,221

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,727,556)



1,727,556



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(40,679,308)



(40,679,308)

Distributions from net realized capital gains


-



-



-



(544,367)



(544,367)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


3,355,476



3,356



45,357,844



-



45,361,200

Balances at December 31, 2024


27,481,118


$

27,481


$

379,549,272


$

(9,654,813)


$

369,921,940

Net investment income


-



-



-



36,883,542



36,883,542

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



1,530,584



1,530,584

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(68,844)



(68,844)

Loss on debt extinguishment


-



-



-



(226,095)



(226,095)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(11,106,931)



(11,106,931)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



33,073



33,073

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments


-



-



(1,391,127)



1,391,127



-

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(45,461,427)



(45,461,427)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


1,466,136



1,466



19,671,648



-



19,673,114

Balances at December 31, 2025


28,947,254


$

28,947


$

397,829,793


$

(26,679,784)


$

371,178,956

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the years ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities










Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

27,045,329


$

45,844,627


$

17,533,167

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:










Purchases of investments



(194,071,248)



(221,154,933)



(183,858,762)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



139,652,991



151,834,875



134,223,224

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



11,106,931



(19,570,409)



(2,792,152)

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translations



(33,073)



14,755



6,360

Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(5,756,272)



(3,310,111)



(3,799,843)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,891,683)



(2,715,802)



(2,749,543)

Deferred tax (benefit) provision



-



(188,893)



126,957

Amortization of loan structure fees



1,212,581



1,140,079



657,323

Amortization of deferred financing costs



692,393



447,943



446,720

Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



96,093



-



-

Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(29,855)



-



-

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



732,124



978,582



1,255,753

Net realized (gain) loss on investments



(1,530,584)



15,737,004



30,211,467

Loss on debt extinguishment



226,095



-



-

Changes in other assets and liabilities










Increase in interest receivable



(1,428,231)



(65,427)



(897,929)

(Increase) decrease in income tax receivable



(83,422)



286,743



(1,588,708)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables



2,995



(45,000)



(8,750)

Decrease (increase) in related party receivables



3,667



(3,687)



-

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



516,023



(60,192)



60,593

Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



408,596



1,115,573



(4,231,871)

(Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable



(792,131)



224,380



420,772

Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



-



-



(569,528)

Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



145,825



(8,638)



45,232

Increase in interest payable



856,733



40,179



600,323

Decrease in related party payable



-



-



(1,060,321)

Increase in unearned revenue



33,381



150,901



77,050

Decrease in income tax payable



-



-



(1,175,373)

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(565,022)



658,971



(197,248)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


$

(24,449,764)


$

(28,648,480)


$

(17,265,087)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities










Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

20,588,960


$

46,494,756


$

63,348,436

Sales load for common stock issued



(308,998)



(698,166)



(943,248)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(606,848)



(428,078)



(253,913)

Stockholder distributions paid



(45,265,991)



(37,560,442)



(35,527,480)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable



124,877,750



-



-

Repayment of Notes Payable



(100,060,870)



-



-

Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(2,574,553)



-



-

Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(26,000,000)



-



11,400,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



-



-



(277,590)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(1,622,524)



(691,137)



(2,663,106)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



300,550,000



187,900,000



108,400,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(240,135,600)



(172,435,600)



(148,135,600)

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities


$

29,441,326


$

22,581,333


$

(4,652,501)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

4,991,562


$

(6,067,147)


$

(21,917,588)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



20,058,594



26,125,741



48,043,329

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

25,050,156


$

20,058,594


$

26,125,741

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities










Cash paid for interest expense


$

31,383,195


$

28,899,285


$

29,051,198

Income and excise tax paid



1,663,760



1,808,838



2,508,825

Exchange of investments



1,663,301



8,256,411



3,610,846

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Years Ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net investment income


$8,398,065


$9,641,326


$36,883,542


$41,929,593

Income tax expense


136,154


503,890


1,580,338


1,808,838

Core net investment income


$8,534,219


$10,145,216


$38,463,880


$43,738,431










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.29


$0.35


$1.30


$1.64

Core net investment income per share


$0.29


$0.37


$1.36


$1.71

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Years Ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net investment income


$8,398,065


$9,641,326


$36,883,542


$41,929,593

Net realized gain (loss) on investments


5,490,677


5,952,860


1,530,584


(15,737,004)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


(9,764)


(17,740)


(68,844)


(94,730)

Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on
investments


-


-


-


2,221

Loss on debt extinguishment


(61,333)


-


(226,095)


-

Total realized net investment income


$13,817,645


$15,576,446


$38,119,187


$26,100,080










Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share


$0.29


$0.35


$1.30


$1.64

Realized net investment income per share


$0.48


$0.57


$1.34


$1.02

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

