TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the restart of production at the Mabruk oil field in Libya, in which the Company holds an interest of 37.5%.

The Mabruk field is located onshore, in concession C17, around 130 km south of Sirte. Production from the field was stopped in 2015.

The construction of a new production unit with a capacity of 25,000 barrels per day was launched in May 2024. Start-up of this new facility occurred on February 28, 2026, less than two years after the project was launched.

"This restart illustrates our long-term commitment in Libya, as we celebrate TotalEnergies' 70th anniversary in the country this year," said Julien Pouget, Middle East and North Africa Director for TotalEnergies' Exploration Production business. "This project, which follows TotalEnergies' recent announcements regarding the extension of the Waha concessions, brings low-cost, low-emissions oil production in line with the Company's strategy, and contributes to our objective of 3% annual production growth per year until 2030."

TotalEnergies in Libya

TotalEnergies has been present in Libya since 1956. In 2025, the Company's production in the country averaged 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from the offshore Al Jurf field (TotalEnergies 37.5%), the onshore areas of El Sharara (TotalEnergies 15% in former Block NC 115 and 12% in former Block NC 186), Mabruk (37.5%), and the onshore Waha concessions (TotalEnergies 20.42%). The Waha concessions are held by NOC (59.16%), TotalEnergies (20.42%) and ConocoPhillips (20.42%) and are operated by Waha Oil Company (WOC), a company 100% owned by NOC.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

